Macron condemns unbridled violence after French protests

French President Emmanuel Macron condemned what he described as unprecedented and “unbridled” violence following a weekend of nationwide protests that resulted in nearly 2,400 arrests and nearly a thousand injured police officers, according to yle.fi.

Clashes and Mass Arrests Across France

Hundreds of thousands of demonstrators took to the streets across France on Saturday, October 17. What began as widespread demonstrations quickly deteriorated into severe unrest as retail spaces were vandalized, vehicles and buildings were set ablaze, and protesters hurled stones at security forces. The French Ministry of the Interior reported that nearly 2,400 individuals were taken into custody on Saturday alone. The intensity of the clashes left nearly a thousand police officers injured, while media reports confirmed that one demonstrator lost a hand during the confrontations.

Protests continued into Sunday, prompting police to disperse a newly formed demonstration in Paris.

Presidential Condemnation and Demands for Accountability

Addressing the nation regarding the weekend chaos, President Macron stated that nothing justifies the scale of violence witnessed across French cities.

“Tonight, we all feel anger and shame,” Macron declared, describing the violence as unprecedented.

The French president emphasized a strict distinction between citizens exercising legitimate rights to protest and those intent on destruction. He demanded that looters cover the financial costs of the damage they caused, insisting that individuals seeking to dismantle the republic will face full legal accountability. “It is unbearable to see the streets of our cities looted in this manner,” Macron added.

Scrutiny Over Police Tactics and Security Preparations

Critics have questioned whether law enforcement agencies were adequately prepared for the rapid escalation of violence, while others have condemned the police for excessive use of force during the demonstrations.

In response to the mounting pressure, President Macron pledged that the actions and conduct of police forces during the weekend’s operations will be subjected to an open and transparent review.