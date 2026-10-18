Josh Hart faces uncertain Knicks opener status due to ankle injury

New York Knicks guard Josh Hart faces an unclear injury status for the regular-season opener against the Philadelphia 76ers due to a lingering finger condition and an ankle issue that forced him out of the preseason finale. SNY reported that while head coach Mike Brown expects Hart to play, the veteran guard remained noncommittal about his availability.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Depth Chart Reshuffle: If Hart sits out, expect increased rotation minutes for wing depth pieces, with defensive assignments shifting against Philadelphia’s perimeter threats.

If Hart sits out, expect increased rotation minutes for wing depth pieces, with defensive assignments shifting against Philadelphia’s perimeter threats. Stat Projections: Fantasy managers should monitor early-week injury designation updates, as Hart’s high-motor rebounding and transition value are critical to the Knicks’ floor spacing.

Fantasy managers should monitor early-week injury designation updates, as Hart’s high-motor rebounding and transition value are critical to the Knicks’ floor spacing. Betting Markets: Opening night lines against a revamped 76ers roster could see minor fluctuations depending on final confirmation of Hart’s defensive availability.

The Physical Toll on a Core Rotation Piece

Entering the new campaign just two days shy of tip-off, the Knicks are tasked with defending their crown while managing the heavy mileage on their roster. Hart remains an indispensable motor for the franchise, yet his body is showing the strain of his physical style of play. You can’t have the banging, repetitive (motion), Hart stated following a team practice as reported by SportingNews.com. Grabbing a rebound, palming it, shooting, catching the ball, doing all that: You can’t do that. So, if I did a joint replacement, then I wouldn’t be able to play.

Mike Brown said he doesn’t think Josh Hart ankle injury will impact his status for Tuesday. He also said he started Mohamed Diawara because he wanted Diawara to have the opportunity to guard Kawhi Leonard and Scottie Barnes — https://x.com/IanBegley/status/2110925621929062490

Preseason Absence and Preperation for Philadelphia

Compounding the long-term finger concern is a fresh ankle ailment that kept Hart on the sideline for the team’s final preseason tune-up. Despite the missed action, coaching staff optimism persists regarding his readiness for the upcoming fixture. Mike Brown said he doesn’t think Josh Hart ankle injury will impact his status for Tuesday, Ian Begley wrote for SNY, highlighting the tactical chess match that saw Mohamed Diawara draw a start in the preseason finale specifically to log defensive reps against elite talents like Kawhi Leonard and Scottie Barnes.

Weighing Short-Term Availability Against Long-Term Health

When pressed by media members on Sunday regarding his readiness to suit up, Hart offered a cautious noncommittal response. We’ll see in two days, Hart told reporters. Opening the regular-season schedule against a heavily re-tooled Philadelphia 76ers squad demands a fully operational roster, yet the front office recognizes the greater priority of preserving Hart’s health across an 82-game grind. If medical staff determines the recovery window is insufficient, the veteran guard will watch Tuesday’s opener from the bench.

Josh Hart on the sore ankle that caused him to miss the final preseason game: “Old age.” On if he’ll play Tuesday: “We’ll see in two days.” — https://x.com/JLEdwardsIII/status/2111870184046617055

Player Injury Status Opening Opponent Availability Outlook Josh Hart Finger / Ankle Philadelphia 76ers Game-Time Decision

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