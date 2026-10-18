German Tourist Arrested for Alleged Rape and Filming Attack on Mallorca

Detention Ordered Following Assault Investigation at Playa de Palma Nightclub

A German man was arrested on Mallorca after allegedly raping a woman in a nightclub restroom on the morning of Saturday, October 17, 2026, and transmitting a video of the assault via a messenger app, according to police. Spanish authorities are pursuing charges that carry potential prison sentences of up to twelve years under local legislation.

Flirtation Escalates to Restroom Intrusion at the Ballermann Hub

The incident unfolded at an establishment along the Playa de Palma, a primary nightlife district in the Balearic islands. The suspect had initially approached the victim and attempted to initiate conversation. The tourist explicitly stated her lack of interest in any sexual contact.

When the victim walked toward the restrooms, the man followed her. Security personnel at the venue initially intercepted the individual and barred him from entering the women’s facilities. However, the suspect exploited a momentary lapse in staff attention to slip past the door.

Physical Resistance and Digital Distribution of the Recording

Inside the stall, the attacker forced the victim to her knees. The woman sustained bleeding injuries to her knees and scuffs from fighting back against the assault.

The attacker used a mobile phone to record the crime. The digital file was dispatched to external contacts through a messaging application.

The victim ultimately managed to force open the restroom door and alert a security guard. Venue staff detained the perpetrator on-site and contacted the National Police.

Police Response and Ongoing Legal Proceedings

Law enforcement officials arrived to find the victim in acute distress. According to reporting citing Cadena SER, a friend assisted the victim by translating her account for the responding officers.

Photo: rtl.de

Emergency responders transferred the tourist to a hospital for medical evaluation before she formally filed her statement with investigators.

Authorities have taken the German national into custody on suspicion of sexual assault. Investigators have not yet confirmed whether the digital recording has been successfully recovered from the suspect’s device, while judicial proceedings advance under the jurisdiction of Spanish penal code provisions.