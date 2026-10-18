Héma-Québec schedules five blood clinics in Beauce

Héma-Québec has scheduled five upcoming blood donation clinics across the Beauce region for late October and November, EnBeauce.com reported.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Hydration and Nutrition: In the hours preceding your donation, it is advised to drink a minimum of 500 ml of water or juice and to ensure you eat well, while avoiding fatty foods.

In the hours preceding your donation, it is advised to drink a minimum of 500 ml of water or juice and to ensure you eat well, while avoiding fatty foods. Preparation Protocol: Wear loose clothing and sleeves that can be rolled up above the elbow.

Wear loose clothing and sleeves that can be rolled up above the elbow. Identification Requirements: You must have your donor card or a piece of identification in your possession.

The regional blood collection circuit begins on Thursday, October 29, in Saint-Lambert-de-Lauzon. The clinic will operate at the Centre municipal from 14 h to 19 h 30, with a targeted collection goal of 70 donors. Operations then move to Saint-Prosper on Monday, November 2, hosted at the Salle SBC within the Centre récréatif Desjardins from 14 h 30 to 20 h, carrying an objective of 90 donors.

Additional sessions are scheduled through the middle and end of November. Saint-Gédéon will host a clinic on Monday, November 16, at the Aréna Marcel Dutil from 14 h to 20 h, targeting 60 donors. On Friday, November 20, the Complexe multifonctionnel in Saint-Éphrem will welcome donors from 14 h to 20 h with a goal of 80 donors. The final scheduled drive takes place on Tuesday, November 24, at the Salle Desjardins in the Centre Frameco located in Saint-Joseph-de-Beauce, running from 14 h to 20 h with an objective of 100 donors.

Date Municipality Location Hours Target Donors Thursday, Oct. 29 Saint-Lambert-de-Lauzon Centre municipal 14 h – 19 h 30 70 Monday, Nov. 2 Saint-Prosper Salle SBC, Centre récréatif Desjardins 14 h 30 – 20 h 90 Monday, Nov. 16 Saint-Gédéon Aréna Marcel Dutil 14 h – 20 h 60 Friday, Nov. 20 Saint-Éphrem Complexe multifonctionnel 14 h – 20 h 80 Tuesday, Nov. 24 Saint-Joseph-de-Beauce Salle Desjardins, Centre Frameco 14 h – 20 h 100

Appointment Scheduling and Walk-In Protocols

It is recommended to make an appointment to donate blood. However, if you are passing by a collection site and are available to donate, do not hesitate to check with the team on site if they can accommodate you.

Eligibility

Very strict selection criteria have been established if you wish to donate blood. To learn more about these criteria or to obtain more information, consult the organization’s website.