The No. 22 LSU Tigers secured a dominant 31-0 victory over No. 16 Mississippi State at Tiger Stadium on Saturday, powered by four touchdown passes from quarterback Sam Leavitt and a stifling defensive performance. The shutout victory improved LSU to 5-2 overall and 2-2 in Southeastern Conference play, helping head coach Lane Kiffin rebound from a narrow overtime loss to Kentucky the previous week.

Leavitt delivered one of his most efficient games of the season, completing 31 of 38 passes for 289 yards and four touchdowns without committing a turnover, according to reporting from SEC Country. The offensive explosion established early control for the Tigers, while the defense grounded a short-handed Bulldogs squad to claim LSU’s first conference shutout since opening the 2007 season against the exact same opponent.

Mississippi State entered the matchup at 4-2 trying to recover from a loss to Alabama, but head coach Jeff Lebby’s offense faced severe obstacles. The Bulldogs played without starting quarterback Kamario Taylor and leading rusher Fluff Bothwell, both sidelined by injuries. Redshirt freshman Parker Puckett—noted as Billy Puckett in separate SEC Country coverage—started under center and completed 16 of 26 passes for 121 yards, struggling to generate momentum against an aggressive LSU defense that stopped all five of Mississippi State’s fourth-down conversion attempts.

Sam Leavitt and the LSU Offense Take Command

LSU wasted no time establishing dominance through the air. Leavitt opened the scoring with a 10-yard touchdown pass to Eugene Wilson III, putting the Tigers ahead 7-0 in the first quarter. Shortly after, Leavitt connected with Jackson Harris for a 27-yard touchdown to double the lead.

LSU made a statement with a 31-0 shutout of No. 16 Mississippi State in Death Valley.• Sam Leavitt: 31-of-38 for 289 yards and 4 touchdowns (81%+ completion rate, 0 interceptions) • Jackson Harris: 6 receptions for 85 yards and 2 scores • Dilin Jones: 18 carries for 85 yards… pic.twitter.com/GxnzeEe50J — https://x.com/LSUReport/status/2111541673159279050

Harris continued his standout afternoon into the second quarter, hauling in another scoring strike to cap a 21-0 halftime advantage. After Scott Starzyk kicked a 26-yard field goal in the third quarter, Malik Elzy caught the game’s final touchdown following Harris’s exit due to injury. Harris finished the contest with a team-high six catches for 85 yards and two scores. Running back Dillon Jones also added a productive afternoon, carrying 18 times for 84 yards while leading the team with eight receptions for 58 yards.

Defensive Lockdown and Costly Injuries in Baton Rouge

While the offense clicked, the Tigers defense held Mississippi State to just 291 total yards and kept the Bulldogs out of the end zone entirely. Linebackers TJ Dottery and Davhon Keys paced the defensive effort by combining for 22 tackles, while Jordan Ross contributed a sack and 2.5 tackles for loss.

Despite the lopsided score, the afternoon carried a significant physical toll for LSU. Star pass rusher Princewill Umanmielen departed in the first quarter due to a concussion. Jackson Harris exited in the third quarter with a leg injury, though LSU sideline reporter Gordy Rush indicated that the issue did not appear to be serious. Receiver Tre Brown also sustained a leg injury and was spotted on crutches, while defensive tackle Malik Blocton went down with a leg injury as well.

Looking Ahead to the Road Test at Auburn

The convincing home shutout provides the Tigers with renewed momentum as they navigate the rigorous SEC slate. LSU now turns its preparation toward another 11 a.m. kickoff next Saturday, this time traveling away from Baton Rouge to face Auburn.

For Mississippi State, the priority shifts toward healing a depleted roster and locating offensive answers during the bye or upcoming stretch of the schedule, as the Bulldogs fall to 4-2 after suffering their second defeat of the year.