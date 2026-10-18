Dulin Metta spends half a million forints monthly

Hungarian reality television personality Dulin Metta spends approximately half a million forints monthly to maintain her appearance, as reported by Bors. The substantial sum covers regular upkeep including manicures, pedicures, hair styling, specialized body treatments, and cosmetic appointments.

Monthly Upkeep and Routine Expenses

The high-maintenance regime totals roughly 500,000 forints each month across multiple specialized beauty and fitness categories.

Certain procedures remain non-negotiable for the celebrity, including nail care every fourteen days and regular hair appointments.

Physical fitness routines and specialized treatments like maderotherapy make up a significant portion of the ongoing monthly budget.

The Breakdown of Beauty Maintenance Costs

Dulin, known for her appearances on Kőgazdag fiatalok, Ázsia Expressz, and A Nagy Ő, calculated her monthly expenditures during an interview with Bors, expressing surprise at the final tally. Nail care commands a consistent schedule every fourteen days, encompassing both hand and foot maintenance regardless of the season, costing roughly 60,000 forints monthly.

Hairdressing appointments occur bi-weekly with some flexibility, averaging around egy százast forints per month based on recent salon visits. Meanwhile, maderotherapy—a specialized massage utilizing wooden tools aimed at skin firming and reducing edema—takes place two to three times weekly at 22,000 forints per session, totaling approximately 170,000 forints monthly.

Skincare and Fitness Investments

Facial upkeep is handled entirely by professionals every twelve days at a cost of 30,000 forints per visit, adding another 100,000 forints to the monthly total. Fitness regimens, including boxing or pilates sessions twice a week alongside road cycling using a high-end bicycle, contribute around 50,000 forints to the baseline expenses.

Additional Procedures and Personal Comforts

Beyond the core routine, the influencer maintains eyelash extensions costing 40,000 forints monthly and relies on previously tattooed eyebrows. Quarterly or semi-annual visits to a plastic surgeon for Botox and subtle lip filler treatments are managed separately from the monthly total.

“Fura, mert még sosem számoltam össze a szépítkezésre költött összegeket,” Dulin noted regarding the final calculation, acknowledging that the roughly half-million-forint sum reflects only the surface level of her appearance management.