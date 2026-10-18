Trump Endorses Netanyahu in Israeli Election, Citing Shared Stance on Iran

US Donald Trump endorsed Benjamin Netanyahu ahead of the October 27 parliamentary election, breaking with long-standing American diplomatic precedent to warn that Israel’s alternative leadership risks fracturing joint military efforts against Iran. Let this message be a testament to my full and unconditional support for Bibi Netanyahu in the race for his re-election as Prime Minister of Israel, Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

With just nine days remaining until voters head to the polls, the intervention forces a sharp pivot in a campaign defined by fierce domestic friction, high-stakes defense calculations, and deeply strained political coalitions.

Breaking Diplomatic Precedent for a Wartime Ally

Trump announced his unconditional backing for Netanyahu, describing the Israeli leader on Truth Social as a “great fighting prime minister” and a vital partner in ongoing military operations against Iran. The decision marks a stark departure from traditional U.S. foreign policy, as American presidents historically avoid endorsing specific candidates in foreign elections to preserve diplomatic neutrality.

Trump endorses Netanyahu 9 days before Israel election https://t.co/3zeK1nZNEg — https://x.com/axios/status/2111838678095941880

Trump defended the timing and substance of the move, noting in a telephone interview with Axios that he intended to show support from the outset but waited for the final stretch of the campaign. Reuters noted that Trump criticized domestic opposition within Israel, writing that Netanyahu had remained steadfast despite “opposition from inside Israel itself.” I would have always done it, but I didn’t want to do it too early, Trump explained.

Behind the public display of unity, however, relations have faced persistent turbulence. Trump and his advisers grew frustrated during the summer over suspicions that Netanyahu was prolonging regional conflicts for domestic political survival. Sources indicated that Trump privately blamed Netanyahu for failing to prevent the October 7, 2023, attacks and questioned whether the prime minister’s strategy harmed Israel’s international standing.

The Iran Factor and the Warning Over New Leadership

At the core of Trump’s endorsement lies a stark strategic calculus regarding Tehran. Trump explicitly warned that if Israeli voters select a different leader, the United States might be forced to manage the Iranian threat entirely alone. “If someone else takes over, America will have to finish the job against Iran by itself, and I don’t want to do that,” Trump stated on Truth Social. If Iran does not change its approach quickly, we will finish the job against it soon. Iran has been systematically hit hard militarily and financially, he added.

Photo: الجزيرة نت

Netanyahu cautioned that an opposition government led by centrist figures would compromise on the Iranian nuclear dossier and abandon hard-won security gains. Thanking the U.S. president on X, Netanyahu wrote simply: “Together we will complete the mission.”

Despite public shows of alignment, operational friction persists. Security sources confirmed Washington and Jerusalem recently discussed potential new military strikes against Iran, though timing remains fluid amid domestic political calendars in both nations.

The Domestic Opposition Responds to External Pressure

Leader of the centrist “Yashar” party, Gadi Eisenkot, swiftly countered the external intervention during a conference in Tel Aviv. Eisenkot expressed admiration for the U.S. president but firmly pushed back against foreign interference, stating that “Israel is a democratic state, and only Israelis can choose their leaders.” I have admiration for the US President, Eisenkot said, noting that Trump had just expressed full support for Netanyahu in his re-election race, before emphasizing that Israelis alone choose their leadership.

Photo: سكاي نيوز عربية

Recent polling figures highlight the razor-thin margins defining the upcoming parliamentary contest.

US President Trump Endorses Netanyahu Ahead of Israeli Election | Dawn News English

Political Camp / Figure Key Party / Alliance Electoral Standing & Constraints Benjamin Netanyahu Likud Party (Right-Wing Coalition) Struggling to secure the 61 Knesset seats needed for a governing majority; faces voter skepticism over post-war security. Gadi Eisenkot Yashar Party (Centrist Opposition) Polling competitively against Likud, rejecting alliances with Arab parties while vowing a new domestic political era.

Polls show neither the incumbent coalition nor the centrist opposition holding a clear path to the mandatory 61 seats required to form a government in the 120-member Knesset without relying on marginal factions.

As the October 27 polling date approaches, the electoral outcome remains entirely unscripted. With external pressure from Washington colliding with deep domestic polarization in Tel Aviv, the contest will determine whether Netanyahu retains power through one of the most tumultuous periods in modern Middle Eastern history.