Power Outages in Portugal: E-Redes Announces Scheduled Cuts from October 19 to 23

Portugal faces another wave of scheduled power outages between October 19 and October 23, 2026, as infrastructure operator E-Redes continues its grid maintenance and improvement work across the country. The rolling interruptions affect specific postal codes in regions including Greater Lisbon, the Setúbal Peninsula, Aveiro, Chamusca, and Santarém, with most individual disruptions lasting two hours or less.

Where the Grid Goes Dark: Monday through Wednesday

Operations kick off in the early hours of Monday, October 19. In Almada, the union of parishes of Charneca de Caparica and Sobreda faces a brief outage from 06h00 to 06h30, covering postal codes 2815-794, 2815-892, 2815-894, and 2815-804. Sintra absorbs the heaviest concentration of morning work: the union of parishes of Sintra (Santa Maria e São Miguel, São Martinho and São Pedro de Penaferrim) loses power from 08h00 to 10h00, followed by Belas from 10h30 to 12h30, and a return to the union of parishes of Sintra from 14h30 to 16h30.

Tuesday, October 20, brings morning interruptions to Rio de Mouro in Sintra from 08h00 to 10h00. Further north, the union of parishes of Glória e Vera Cruz in Aveiro goes offline from 08h30 to 12h30. Vale de Cavalos in Chamusca and the union of parishes of Agualva e Mira-Sintra in Sintra experience midday cuts from 10h30 to 12h30, with the union of parishes of Agualva e Mira-Sintra facing a second afternoon window from 14h30 to 16h30.

Photo: Magazine Hd

Wednesday, October 21, begins with a brief pre-dawn drop in Corroios, Seixal, from 06h00 to 06h30. Loures takes over the schedule for the rest of the day, starting with the union of parishes of Santo António dos Cavaleiros e Frielas from 08h00 to 10h00 and again from 10h30 to 12h30. Loures follows with an afternoon slot from 14h30 to 16h30.

Thursday and Friday Interventions

Thursday, October 22, opens with early morning cuts at 06h00 in Almada, hitting the union of parishes of Charneca de Caparica e Sobreda and Costa da Caparica. By mid-morning, maintenance shifts to Loures, with work in Loures from 08h00 to 10h00 and the union of parishes of Camarate, Unhos e Apelação from 10h30 to 12h30, running alongside urban upgrades in the union of parishes of the city of Santarém from 10h30 to 12h30.

Friday, October 23, has no scheduled maintenance listed in the provided sources.

Photo: SAPO

Safety Precautions During Active Maintenance

E-Redes stresses that affected installations must be treated as permanently live throughout the entire operational window. Power can be restored at any moment before the official end time without prior notice.

Consumers can protect sensitive electronics from potential voltage spikes by unplugging them before work begins, as well as keeping refrigerators and freezers closed to maintain internal temperatures. Residents relying on medical equipment or electric mobility aids should verify their specific postal codes against the official E-Redes mobile application for Android and iPhone to confirm exact local impacts.