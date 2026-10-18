FEMcountry Showcase Features Abbey Cone and Rissi Palmer at Parton’s Live

Nashville’s live music calendar features a fresh installment of the FEMcountry Showcase Series on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2026, at 7 p.m. Hosted at Parton’s Live at Dolly Parton’s Songteller Hotel, the evening highlights emerging female artists helping to shape the future of the genre.

Presented by Natural Life, the October showcase brings together singer-songwriters Abbey Cone, Rissi Palmer, and Corrina. The lineup is designed to deliver a blend of fresh sonic styles, personal storytelling, and intimate live performances inside the downtown venue.

Inside the FEMcountry Showcase at Parton’s Live

Music executive and artist advocate Leslie Fram created the FEMcountry initiative to elevate women in country music. The platform focuses on creating visible spaces for talent discovery, giving fans a direct line to artists making an impact across Music City.

Tuesday night’s event pairs the live acoustic and full-band performances with the venue’s hospitality offerings. Guests at Parton’s Live can order sharable plates, seasonal cocktails, and specialty desserts throughout the evening.

Artist Lineup and Performance Details

The 2026 showcase highlights three distinct voices:

Abbey Cone: Known for her sharp lyricism and contemporary country sound.

Known for her sharp lyricism and contemporary country sound. Rissi Palmer: An established voice, advocate, and genre-bending artist championing independent creators.

An established voice, advocate, and genre-bending artist championing independent creators. Corrina: An emerging talent introducing fresh perspectives to the Nashville scene.

Doors open ahead of the 7 p.m. start time, offering attendees an opportunity to settle in for an evening centered on songwriting and artist connection.

Venue and Ticketing Information

Parton’s Live operates as part of the Dolly Parton’s Songteller Hotel property in downtown Nashville, blending hospitality with live entertainment.