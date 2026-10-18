Ford Driver Uninjured in Zinnowitz Crash

Single-Vehicle Crash in Zinnowitz Leaves Ford Driver Uninjured but Causes €25,050 in Total Damage

On October 18, 2026, at approximately 10:35 AM, a single-vehicle traffic accident occurred on the road “Am Bahnhof” near the railway station in Zinnowitz, resulting in substantial material damage but no reported injuries, mail.freenet.de reported.

Details of the Zinnowitz Incident and Police Response

According to reports from the Neubrandenburg Police Headquarters (Polizeipräsidium Neubrandenburg), a 41-year-old German driver was operating a Ford Tourneo northbound on “Am Bahnhof” in the direction of “Neue Strandstraße”. For reasons still undetermined by investigators, the vehicle drifted right off the asphalt near the railway station.

The car struck a tree root situated at the edge of the road, causing the vehicle to tip onto its side. Police confirmed that the driver escaped the collision without injury. However, the impact rendered the Ford Tourneo completely inoperable, requiring a heavy-duty tow and recovery operation.

Damage Category Asset Affected Estimated Cost (EUR) Vehicle Damage Ford Tourneo €25,000 Infrastructure Damage Roadside Tree Root €50

Road Closures and Official Investigation

Emergency services and law enforcement personnel instituted a full closure of the affected roadway (“Am Bahnhof”) to safely conduct the accident investigation and manage the vehicle recovery process. Detailed operational updates were coordinated through the Neubrandenburg police command center under the direction of Police Chief Inspector (PHK) Stephan Grabbert, as detailed by polizei.mvnet.de.

Authorities have not yet released a definitive cause for the vehicle’s sudden departure from the roadway. The total financial assessment for the incident totals approximately 25,050 euros, combining the heavy structural damage to the Ford Tourneo and the minor impact valuation assigned to the roadside tree root.