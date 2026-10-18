Emmanuel Macron faces condemnation from political parties over speech

Emmanuel Macron faced sharp condemnation from across the political spectrum after delivering a televised address on Sunday, October 18, that failed to offer concrete economic measures following weeks of violent street demonstrations in Paris over the cost of living and the lack of resources in the national education system.

Political Parties Reject Address

The presidential broadcast of about ten minutes did little to placate high school students, workers, and citizens who have marched through the capital. While Macron firmly condemned what he termed a violence débridée and insisted that all lessons be drawn to prevent future clashes, he introduced no new funding to appease student anger and made no announcements regarding fuel prices.

Opposition figures swiftly criticized the silence on core economic grievances. Manuel Bompard, the coordinator for LFI, called the speech absolutely irresponsable, noting on LCI that the fundamental grievances remained completely unaddressed. Fellow LFI lawmaker Mathilde Panot went further, branding the president an artisan of chaos who remet directement de l’huile sur le feu while offering only the potential prohibition of future protests.

Un mois de grande colère avant que Macron ne s’exprime. Et l’artisan du chaos remet directement de l’huile sur le feu. Aucune réponse aux revendications, pas un mot pour les jeunes mutilés à vie. La seule annonce : l’interdiction possible des manifestations.Macron continue la… — https://x.com/MathildePanot/status/2111884897375654386

Party leaders echoed the frustration. Communist candidate Fabien Roussel urged citizens to continue their demonstrations dans le calme et avec détermination. Lutte Ouvrière candidate Nathalie Arthaud stated on X that she expected nothing from the president yet remained en colère, calling for an amplification of the mobilization against the cost of living.

The leader of Les Écologistes, Marine Tondelier, also voiced her anger, stating she would have preferred a mea culpa over summoning political and union organizations to Matignon comme des enfants au tableau à l’école. Meanwhile, Natacha Polony remarked on X that the repetition of the word responsabilité exposed a desire to convince the public that the president is responsible for nothing.

Demands for State Authority

On the political right, figures criticized the address for failing to restore public order. Édouard Philippe wrote on X that he would have preferred décisions et des initiatives permettant le retour à l’ordre et le rétablissement de l’autorité de l’État, adding that notre pays a besoin d’être commandé.

Les Républicains candidate Bruno Retailleau dismissed the speech as inquiétant, arguing that the president appeared totally overwhelmed and incapable of opposing the force of the state to the unrest threatening the Republic. He urged the government to declare a state of emergency.

Rassemblement National Jordan Bardella asserted that the administration had lost control, describing a power structure that no longer possessed the strength to protect citizens. Éric Ciotti called on the president to face the consequences of his impotence and demanded his resignation to trigger a snap presidential election, while Reconquête candidate Éric Zemmour criticized the president for having allowed 500,000 foreigners to enter per year for 10 years.

Scheduled Consultations at Matignon

Despite the chorus of rejection from political opponents, Marine Tondelier confirmed that if her party attends the upcoming talks at Matignon, participation will be strictly dedicated to tackling social, environmental, and democratic crises rather than attending a disciplinary council. The president has authorized local prefects to ban specific gatherings to protect cities, leaving political actors divided over whether to engage in dialogue or escalate street protests.