Joe Manganiello reveals decade-long illness

Actor Joe Manganiello revealed in the debut episode of the Men’s Health podcast Super Good, hosted by editorial director Rich Dorment, that he spent a decade hiding a mysterious autoimmune illness while navigating his career in Hollywood.

Managing a Decade in Hiding With Systemic Illness

Manganiello described the psychological toll of concealing his condition for ten years. “I had lived a closeted existence with this illness for, like, ten years,” he stated on the podcast.

The 49-year-old actor and author of the memoir Bloodlines detailed how every public outing required maintaining a persona to mask his medical struggles. “Any time I left my house, I was pretending to be somebody else. Everything was small talk. I just longed for the day when I could leave my house and know that the story was out there… that I don’t have to pretend to be somebody else anymore,” he explained.

The Collision of Health Crises and Career Milestones

The physical toll of the undisclosed illness intersected directly with major professional developments, including Manganiello’s preparation to portray Deathstroke in Ben Affleck’s The Batman. He prepared for the role amidst various complications and issues related to his illness.

The project ultimately never ended up happening, leaving Manganiello with a scene that appeared in Justice League to tease the character. “When I got the call that Batman was over, it was like the brakes got slammed and everything flew into the windshield,” Manganiello said. “And now I needed to start cleaning it up. It was then that I looked into the mirror and saw the scars and saw what happened to me and realized this is my life. I was in a nightmare, somehow.”

Project / Milestone Context Impact Super Good Podcast Debut Hosted by Rich Dorment (Men’s Health) Platform utilized by Manganiello to publicly disclose his decade-long illness. Bloodlines Memoir Authored by Joe Manganiello Detailed personal account encompassing his life, career, and health struggles. The Batman / Justice League Cast as Deathstroke Role preparation coincided with medical complications before the project ultimately never happened.

The Path Forward Following Public Disclosure

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