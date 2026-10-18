Apple debuts HomeView smart-home hub with 7-inch display

Apple debuts HomeView smart-home hub with 7-inch display

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Apple Debuts the 299-Dollar HomeView Hub Ahead of Holiday Rush

Apple enters the holiday shopping season with a 299-dollar smart-home hub named HomeView, featuring a 7-inch display and facial recognition. The device is designed to integrate Siri into the household, surfacing personal messages, calendar appointments, and photographs while undercutting competing hardware on price. Counterpoint Research notes that the company is prioritizing ecosystem expansion over immediate hardware margins, making the device notably aggressive against rival entries. Long-term monetization is engineered around recurring services, with Apple locking specific advanced capabilities behind an expanded iCloud subscription tier.

Competitor Price Disparities Shape the Retail Cycle

Competitors have positioned their hardware at notably higher price points for the same retail cycle. Amazon prices its largest new Alexa-tablet at 550 dollars, marking a steep increase from its predecessor’s 155-dollar tag. Microsoft enters the market with a Windows laptop running Nvidia architecture starting at 2,599 dollars. Meanwhile, memory chip costs remain elevated due to heavy capacity demands from artificial intelligence data centers, driving up baseline prices for smartphones and computers.

Consumer Caution and Market Projections for Initial Sales

Persistent inflation and a drop in United States consumer sentiment to a twelve-year low have dampened current purchasing moods. Market researchers at IDC anticipate modest initial sales figures as hardware makers focus on seeding devices into households rather than securing massive day-one unit volumes.

Foldable iPhone Duo Launch and Stock Market Performance

Preorders for the foldable iPhone Duo opened on October 16, presenting a hardware platform capable of running two applications side-by-side to accommodate AI assistants on a dual-screen interface. This holiday shopping season will act as a critical proving ground to test whether consumers are willing to pay higher price tags for dedicated AI-driven workflows on mobile hardware. On Tradegate, the Apple stock trades resiliently around 305.7 euros, registering a six percent gain over a thirty-day window with analyst targets ranging from 296 to 360 dollars.

More on this story: Apple unveils $299 HomeView smart display featuring AI-enhanced Siri · Apple Introduces HomeView Smart-Home Hub and Siri AI

More on Apple: Apple HomeView Smart Display Gets First Pre-Order Discount at Amazon · Apple unveils Homeview and refreshed hardware under John Ternus · Apple's Smart Home Security Strategy: Redefining the Monthly Camera Bill

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Sophie Lin - Technology Editor

Sophie is a tech innovator and acclaimed tech writer recognized by the Online News Association. She translates the fast-paced world of technology, AI, and digital trends into compelling stories for readers of all backgrounds.

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