Joey Logano Sweeps Opening Stages at Phoenix NASCAR Cup Chase Race

Joey Logano claimed max points on Sunday at Phoenix Raceway by sweeping both stages of the NASCAR Cup Series Chase race, navigating heavy tire wear and chaotic pit stops to secure control in the seventh round of the 10-race postseason.

Logano and Bell Trade Blows in Stage 2

Logano held serve after pit stops during the Stage 1 break, restarting from the top spot after taking right-side tires. That advantage vanished on Lap 69 when Christopher Bell slipped past the three-time champion in Turn 2 to take his first lead of the afternoon. Bell built a multi-second cushion, but as tires wore down in the desert heat, Logano reeled back the No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota. Bell pitted on Lap 123 for four fresh Goodyear tires and fuel, handing the lead back to Logano.

On Track Action in Phoenix SAT:4:30PM ET – Practice on truTV5:35PM ET – Qualifying on truTVSUN:3:00PM ET – Green Flag on @NASCARonUSA @Team_Penske @hbpRacing @FordRacing @ShellStationsUS @Pennzoil @AutoTrader_com @DiscountTire @CocaColaRacing #CokePartner pic.twitter.com/CSgDgdNoyA — https://x.com/joeylogano/status/2111438009455280256

Pit lane brought immediate drama midway through the service cycle. Brad Keselowski spun entering pit road, nudging the rear of Connor Zilisch’s No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet, though the race stayed green. Ryan Blaney and Kyle Larson pitted on Lap 127, while Logano surrendered the lead a lap later. That sequence cycled Bell back to the front with Logano’s No. 22 Team Penske Ford sitting seven seconds back, albeit with a fresh tire advantage.

On Lap 157, Austin Dillon suffered a flat tire entering Turn 3, triggering the second caution of the afternoon. Most leaders dived for pit road to take four tires. Logano edged past Bell as the first car off pit lane, reclaiming the lead for the restart. Because all lead-lap cars pitted, Larson took the wave around to return to the lead lap, a crucial lifeline for the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet near the race’s midpoint.

Logano held his ground on the restart as Chase Briscoe charged into second place, marking the highest running position for the No. 19 driver in his quest for three straight wins. John Hunter Nemechek suffered a tire issue with 15 laps left in the stage, nursing his No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota to pit road without bringing out another yellow flag.

Blaney Early Dominance Overshadowed by Stage 1 Battle

Earlier in the day at Phoenix Raceway, Blaney started on the pole and paced the first 44 laps until the first caution waved. Michael McDowell and Riley Herbst crashed in Turn 4 while battling for 20th place after close-quarters racing down the backstretch. That incident triggered the initial round of pit stops.

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Denny Hamlin, William Byron, and Chase Elliott each took two tires during that stop, emerging as the first three drivers off pit road. Larson also took two tires, lining up fifth, while Blaney suffered a slow four-tire stop that dropped him to eighth. Logano opted for four tires and powered past Hamlin on Lap 51 to win the opening frame, leading the final nine laps of Stage 1.

Hamlin finished second in Stage 1 by a hair over Bell, followed by Blaney and Briscoe. Byron, Elliott, Ross Chastain, Tyler Reddick, and Josh Berry rounded out the top 10 points earners for the first segment.