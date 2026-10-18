German Football Results: Bundesliga and 2. Bundesliga Scores

Bayern München played to a 2–2 draw against Augsburg, while Bayer Leverkusen edged Mainz 4–3, gazettextra.com reported.

Matchday Momentum and Results

Bayern München conceded a draw to Augsburg on Saturday before rebounding with a dominant 6–1 victory over RB Leipzig in subsequent action.

Bayer Leverkusen secured a narrow 4–3 win against Mainz during a high-scoring weekend sequence.

RB Leipzig posted the largest margin of the opening Saturday slate with a 6–0 thrashing of Eintracht.

Bundesliga Weekend Fixtures and Outcomes

The German top flight delivered a heavy volume of goals across Saturday and Sunday fixtures. Hoffenheim fell 3–2 to Hamburger SV, while SC Paderborn dropped a 2–0 result to Stuttgart. Union Berlin managed a clean sheet against SV 07 Elversberg with a 1–0 victory.

Sunday’s action in the Bundesliga saw Cologne defeat Monchengladbach 2–1, and Freiburg claim a 2–1 win over Schalke. Further down the calendar, upcoming fixtures feature Stuttgart hosting Monchengladbach on Friday, followed by a full Saturday slate including RB Leipzig against SV 07 Elversberg and Dortmund facing Eintracht.

2. Bundesliga Standings and Match Results

In the second tier, Darmstadt rolled past Energie Cottbus 3–1, and FC Magdeburg defeated Hannover 3–0. VfL 1899 Osnabruck played to a 1–1 draw with Dynamo Dresden, while Nuremberg and Wolfsburg shared the points in a 4–4 thriller.

Sunday matches in the 2. Bundesliga featured St. Pauli defeating Karlsruher SC 2–0, Hertha Berlin overcoming SpVgg Greuther Furth 2–1, and Arminia Bielefeld securing a 1–0 win over Bochum. The upcoming schedule includes Friday fixtures featuring Darmstadt against St. Pauli and Bochum hosting Wolfsburg.

Fixture / Matchup Result / Score Division Augsburg vs. Bayern 2–2 Bundesliga Mainz vs. Leverkusen 3–4 Bundesliga RB Leipzig vs. Eintracht 6–0 Bundesliga Nuremberg vs. Wolfsburg 4–4 2. Bundesliga

Additional fixtures on the 2. Bundesliga horizon list Heidenheim against Energie Cottbus and Hertha Berlin facing Arminia Bielefeld.