Taylor Swift’s ‘Showgirl’ No. 1 for 15th Week on Billboard 200

Taylor Swift’s The Life of a Showgirl has secured its 15th nonconsecutive week at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Oct. 24, pulling in 87,000 equivalent album units in the United States through the tracking week ending Oct. 15, according to data from Luminate.

Yahoo reported that the album reclaimed the top spot two weeks ago following a deluxe edition reissue on Sept. 25, which introduced four previously unreleased tracks, including the Billboard Hot 100-topper “Patient Zero.” Luminate reported that the album’s latest weekly sum dipped 7% overall, though physical sales experienced a notable surge.

The Showgirl Chart Mechanics and Streaming Shifts

During the tracking week ending Oct. 15, The Life of a Showgirl accumulated 47,000 streaming equivalent album units—marking a 28% decline that translated to 48.37 million on-demand official streams, sliding the set from No. 2 to No. 4 on Top Streaming Albums. Conversely, album sales climbed 38% to reach 37,000 units, fueled by a fresh stock replenishment of physical editions on Swift’s official web store. That sales boost returned the album to No. 1 on Top Album Sales for a ninth nonconsecutive week, while track equivalent albums contributed 3,000 units, up 95%.

Taylor Swift’s ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ Rules Billboard 200 for 15th Week https://t.co/beECyWXi7k — https://x.com/billboardcharts/status/2111895580611883051

The remainder of the top five on the Billboard 200 features a lineup of former No. 1 albums. Olivia Rodrigo’s you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love moved 3-2 with 65,000 equivalent album units down 1%, while Morgan Wallen’s I’m the Problem climbed 5-3 with 55,000 units down 1%. Ella Langley’s Dandelion shifted 6-4 with 53,000 units down 3%, and Noah Kahan’s The Great Divide stepped 7-5 with 45,000 units down 3%.

Further down the chart, Drake’s HABIBTI fell 2-6 with 43,000 equivalent album units down 39% following its own reissue-driven surge the previous week. Olivia Dean’s The Art of Loving climbed a spot to No. 7 with 35,000 units up 1%, and Noah Kahan’s Stick Season lifted 9-8 with 33,000 units down 1%.

Palace for the People Debuts in the Top Ten

Greta Van Fleet secured its fourth top 10 album on the Billboard 200 as Billboard reported the debut of Palace for the People at No. 9. The project earned 30,000 equivalent album units in its opening frame.

Album sales drove the band’s entry, accounting for 26,000 units and earning a No. 2 debut on Top Album Sales. Streaming equivalent album units contributed 4,000, representing 3.89 million official on-demand streams, while track equivalent album units formed a negligible sum. First-week figures were bolstered by a wide array of physical configurations, including five vinyl variants with one signed, two CD variants with one signed, a cassette, and a digital download.

Photo: billboard.com

Rounding out the top 10, Drake’s former No. 1 release ICEMAN rose 11-10 with nearly 30,000 equivalent album units down 2%. Billboard noted that Luminate handles weekly data processing, reviewing and authenticating all submissions and removing any figures deemed suspicious or unverifiable before official publication.

Position Album Artist Equivalent Units Weekly Trend 1 The Life of a Showgirl Taylor Swift 87,000 Down 7% 2 you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love Olivia Rodrigo 65,000 Down 1% 3 I’m the Problem Morgan Wallen 55,000 Down 1% 4 Dandelion Ella Langley 53,000 Down 3% 5 The Great Divide Noah Kahan 45,000 Down 3% 6 HABIBTI Drake 43,000 Down 39% 7 The Art Olivia Dean 35,000 Up 1% 8 Stick Season Noah Kahan 33,000 Down 1% 9 Palace for the People Greta Van Fleet 30,000 New Debut 10 ICEMAN Drake 30,000 Down 2%

The complete chart dated Oct. 24, 2026, will be posted in full on Billboard’s website on Oct. 20, with further updates shared via official social channels.