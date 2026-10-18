YS Jagan Mohan Reddy regrets supporting 2023 EC appointment law

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has admitted that his party committed a mistake by supporting the 2023 amendment governing the appointment of the nation’s election commissioners. Speaking at a press conference at the YSRCP central office in Tadepalli, the leader called for reforms to restore a neutral selection mechanism that keeps the ruling establishment from holding a decisive appointment advantage.

Regret Over the 2023 Election Commission Law

The 2023 legislation altered how top election officials are chosen by replacing a panel that included the Chief Justice of India with a committee comprising the prime minister, a cabinet minister nominated by the prime minister, and the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha. Under an interim arrangement put in place by the Supreme Court in 2023, the CJI had previously been part of the selection process before being excluded by the new statute.

𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗣𝗹𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝗚𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗻𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗦𝗰𝗵𝗼𝗼𝗹𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝗔𝗻𝗱𝗵𝗿𝗮 𝗣𝗿𝗮𝗱𝗲𝘀𝗵: 𝗔 𝗖𝗿𝗶𝘀𝗶𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗘𝗻𝗿𝗼𝗹𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗣𝘂𝗯𝗹𝗶𝗰 𝗘𝗱𝘂𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗮𝗹𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗕𝗲𝗵𝗶𝗻𝗱 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗘𝗻𝗿𝗼𝗹𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗖𝗹𝗮𝗶𝗺𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲… pic.twitter.com/iJEkKuRO6w — https://x.com/ysjagan/status/2091417870798672066

Reflecting on that parliamentary vote, Reddy stated, “Earlier, YSRCP supported this process of allowing the ruling party to make appointments. But today, we regret giving that support. We made a mistake.” Expanding on his critique, he compared the dynamic to an academic setting, remarking that “an examiner cannot be appointed by the student.” He warned that even an honest election commissioner would face criticism if the appointment was not made by a neutral body.

Demands for Independent State Panels and Central Intervention

Reddy extended his critique beyond national oversight, arguing that state election commissioners should similarly be shielded from executive control. He insisted that the state election commission should be appointed through a neutral mechanism rather than by the chief minister.

Photo: India Today

The political friction coincides with the impending local body elections in Andhra Pradesh. The State Election Commission, headed by State Election Commissioner Anil Chandra Punetha, on Wednesday announced the election schedule. The polls to 100 urban local bodies are scheduled for October 28, with counting on October 30. The MPTC and ZPTC elections are scheduled for November 3, followed by counting on November 5. The Gram Panchayat elections are scheduled in three phases on November 26, 29 and December 2.

Photo: The Indian Express

Amid these announcements, Reddy accused the ruling TDP-led NDA coalition of undermining the democratic process. He submitted a formal representation to Governor S Abdul Nazeer at Lok Bhavan, urging the deployment of Central paramilitary forces and the installation of CCTV surveillance throughout the local body election process. He alleged that YSRCP candidates faced intimidation, attacks, and the snatching of nomination papers in areas such as Pulivendula, Kadapa, Tirupati, and Punganur, while police and officials failed to ensure a level playing field.