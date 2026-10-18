Ben Simmons Backed for “Greatest Comeback” After Strong Kings Pre-Season

Ben Simmons is poised for a major career revival after signing a one-year deal with the Sacramento Kings for the 2026-2027 season, following 12 months away and struggles with back injuries that limited his time with the Nets and Clippers.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Simmons is expected to start games for Sacramento.

His strong pre-season performance against San Antonio has elevated his immediate market valuation ahead of the season opener against the Los Angeles Clippers.

A successful campaign on this one-year deal positions the former All-Star to secure a multi-year contract from Sacramento or somewhere else.

Pre-Season Form and the Dwight Howard Endorsement

The Australian guard turned heads during a 126-97 blowout loss to the reigning Western Conference champion San Antonio Spurs. Simmons logged 14 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists in 26 minutes of action before sitting out the fourth quarter. He shot 5-9 from the field, doing all his damage inside the key with short-range hooks, floaters, and fadeaways.

That performance prompted Dwight Howard to make a bold prediction on social media. Ben Simmons going to have the greatest comeback story in NBA history, Howard posted on X. Spurs broadcaster Dan Weiss added during the coverage that Simmons done a little bit of everything across his minutes on the floor.

Contract Decisions and Regular Season Projections

Simmons revealed during the week that he turned down multiple franchises who wanted him to come to camps and play for a spot. Instead, he waited for the Kings to evaluate his physical condition in person. I knew whoever the first team that came to see me and see where I was at physically on the court, they were going to sign me, Simmons said.

The Kings open their regular season schedule on Thursday against the Los Angeles Clippers. While Sacramento is not expected to be in playoff contention, the role provides Simmons ample opportunity to command the floor alongside starters like LaVine and Domas Sabonis.

Future International Ambitions

Beyond his immediate club commitments in Sacramento, Simmons has outlined his intention to represent the Boomers at the 2028 LA Olympics, but must first show he can get through an NBA season and return to something near his best. That journey will likely require him to put his hand up for the 2027 FIBA World Cup in Qatar next August to put himself in the mix.

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.