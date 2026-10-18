Nebraska Suffers 17-14 Loss to Oregon at Autzen

Nebraska football suffered a 17-14 fourth-quarter collapse against Oregon on Saturday, Oct. 17, at Autzen Stadium, squandering a 14-6 lead as Dylan Raiola orchestrated a 20-play drive to seal the victory for the Ducks.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Quarterback Stock: Anthony Colandrea’s dual-threat production took a hit with late-game fatigue, though his 73 rushing yards kept his floor intact for fantasy managers.

Anthony Colandrea’s dual-threat production took a hit with late-game fatigue, though his 73 rushing yards kept his floor intact for fantasy managers. Defensive Fatigue: Nebraska’s Blackshirts defensive unit logged heavy snaps, wearing down late due to an offense that managed just one first down in the fourth quarter.

Nebraska’s Blackshirts defensive unit logged heavy snaps, wearing down late due to an offense that managed just one first down in the fourth quarter. Future Futures: The consecutive late-game losses drop Nebraska to 5-2 heading into their bye week, raising questions ahead of their October 31 matchup against Washington.

The Fourth-Quarter Collapse at Autzen Stadium

For the second straight game, a strong three-quarter performance evaporated under late-game pressure. Clusters of Husker fans left Autzen Stadium with their heads down following the 17-14 defeat. The script mirrored the previous week’s 20-17 loss to Indiana, exposing persistent late-game execution flaws for the 5-2 Huskers.

Big Red Football after dark.🆚 Oregon⌚️️ 10:00pm CT🏟️ Autzen Stadium📺 @FOX📻 @HuskersRadio + @SIRIUSXM pic.twitter.com/HfW1MBDW9u — https://x.com/HuskerFootball/status/2111458216940831190

Nebraska held a 14-6 lead heading into the final frame. But the dynamic shifted entirely when Dylan Raiola entered the game for the Ducks. Raiola engineered an 82-yard, 20-play drive culminating in a 4-yard touchdown pass to Jamari Johnson with just 28 seconds remaining on the clock. The comeback left the Big Red with 28 seconds and a dream.

Defensive Heroics Undone by Offensive Stagnation

Nebraska’s defense posted a season-high 11 tackles for loss and completely shut out Oregon in the first half. Owen Chambliss, Caleb Benning, and Dwayne McDougle III combined for massive tackle totals, anchoring a Blackshirts unit that held the Ducks to just 50 total yards before halftime.

Photo: huskers.com

Team Total Offense Rushing Yards Passing Yards Turnovers Nebraska 242 78 164 1 Oregon 242 N/A N/A 0

However, the defensive unit eventually wore down under relentless fourth-quarter pressure. Defensive tackle Cam Lenhardt noted that fatigue played a major role as Oregon dominated time of possession in the final 15 minutes.

Offensive Struggles

Nebraska’s offensive engine sputtered when it needed sustained drives. Quarterback Anthony Colandrea accounted for 202 of Nebraska’s 242 total yards, leading the team with rushing yards and a touchdown while completing 18-of-33 passes for 164 yards. Kwazi Gilmer added six receptions for 74 yards and an opening score.

Photo: hurrdatsports.com

Colandrea took accountability after the final whistle, stating, “I think it’s on me. I have to play better for my guys.”

Looking Ahead to the Bye Week and Washington

The loss drops Nebraska to 5-2 overall and 2-2 in Big Ten play. The team enters an idle week to evaluate execution breakdowns before returning home. The Huskers will host the Washington Huskies at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 31, seeking to correct the fourth-quarter struggles that derailed their mid-season momentum.

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