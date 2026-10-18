Home » Technology » How to Share Your Practical AI Examples at the 2026 Technology Exchange

The Division of Information Technology is asking faculty and staff members whether they are currently using or experimenting with artificial intelligence in their day-to-day work, csuchico.edu reported on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026. The department wants practical examples shared ahead of an upcoming campus event.

Sharing Practical AI Examples at the Emerging Technology Exchange

Campus employees who have tried artificial intelligence to solve a specific problem, improve an existing workflow, explore a new idea, or support their daily tasks are invited to contribute. Organizers state that ideas do not need to be polished or finished products. Submissions can cover successful implementations, ongoing experiments, or projects that provided unexpected lessons.

Participants can choose from three distinct presentation formats depending on the depth of their work. A lightning talk lasts five to seven minutes and offers a quick overview of a problem, the AI experiment, and the resulting takeaway. Alternatively, a demonstration runs 12 to 15 minutes to showcase a tool, workflow, prompt strategy, AI assistant, or live process.

An interactive session spans 45 minutes and is designed for leading a wider discussion or activity around artificial intelligence literacy, ethics, equity, or responsible use.

Submitting a Presentation Idea for November 3

There is no formal proposal process required to present at the gathering. Interested faculty and staff simply need to provide their name, a brief description of their idea spanning a few sentences, and their preferred format.

The event itself, titled the 2026 DoIT Emerging Technology Exchange: Intentional AI, is scheduled for November 3. Those who wish to attend or present must RSVP through the CatsConnect events page.