European Institute of Policy Research Seeks Remote Junior Researcher

The European Institute of Policy Research and Human Rights AISBL has opened applications for a remote Junior Researcher–Internship, inviting students, graduates, and early-career professionals worldwide to engage in structured policy and human rights research.

Global Call for Early-Career Researchers

This skill-enhancement program targets individuals interested in policy research, human rights, governance, international relations, law, and public policy. Selected candidates operate under structured guidance and supervision to develop core analytical writing and policy drafting competencies.

Core Analytical Tasks and Portfolio Building

Participants in the remote program undertake specific tasks designed to build professional research portfolios. The curriculum requires conducting literature reviews on approved policy, legal, human rights, governance, or international relations topics. Researchers also prepare concise research summaries, issue notes, and analytical briefs while participating in online supervision sessions.

Supervised Deliverables and Remote Standards

A primary deliverable of the internship involves drafting a supervised research paper, policy brief, or analytical report. Candidates must revise their written work based on supervisor feedback, adhere to established research standards, and meet strict deadlines within a remote working environment.

Broad Disciplinary Eligibility Criteria

Applicants may include Bachelor’s, Master’s, or Doctoral students, recent graduates from recognized universities, and early-career professionals. The program welcomes candidates across a broad spectrum of disciplines, including law, political science, public policy, social sciences, economics, environmental studies, and engineering.

Requirements and Strict Application Guidelines

Prospective applicants must demonstrate good written English, an interest in policy research and human rights, and the ability to work independently while meeting established deadlines. Prior research publication experience is not mandatory for acceptance.

The organizing institution maintains specific submission guidelines for interested candidates. Applicants are requested to submit only one application, as submitting multiple entries may result in the cancellation of all submissions by that applicant. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted with further information regarding the program structure, internship format, schedule, and supervision process.

Program Detail Specification Institution European Institute of Policy Research and Human Rights AISBL Work Format Remote / Online Eligible Profiles Students, Graduates, Early-Career Professionals Core Deliverable Supervised Research Paper, Policy Brief, or Analytical Report

The institute delivers these global programs to nurture future leaders and equip them with the knowledge required to shape public policy and drive change within their communities. Further details on the schedule and supervision process are provided directly to shortlisted applicants following the review of submissions.