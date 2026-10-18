Why Every Student Should Learn CPR in School

Cardiac arrest strikes roughly 350,000 Americans outside of hospital walls each year, and nine out of ten do not survive. While emergency responders deploy as fast as traffic allows, survival often hinges entirely on whether a bystander starts chest compressions in the opening minutes.

Two Michigan Students Prove the Power of School Training

In 2024, two Michigan high school students were sitting in the bleachers during a student-teacher basketball game when their physical education teacher collapsed from cardiac arrest. Both teenagers had recently learned cardiopulmonary resuscitation at a career-focused technical nursing center. They rushed to help, delivering chest compressions and using an automated external defibrillator before emergency services arrived. Thanks to their quick intervention, their teacher survived.

Schools occupy a unique position in public health. As a physical space almost every American passes through, high school classrooms offer a prime opportunity to prepare the next generation of lifesavers. While educational institutions routinely rehearse fire and lockdown drills for statistically rare dangers, sudden cardiac arrest is far more common and vastly less rehearsed. Mastering these skills early means students are ready when an emergency strikes at home, in a gym, at an airport, or on a university campus.

Global Blueprints and State-Level Progress Across America

International efforts demonstrate what is possible when policy shifts to match the need. European nations including Belgium, Denmark, France, Italy, Norway, Portugal, and England implemented school cardiopulmonary resuscitation education through national requirements or curriculum standards. Denmark offers a striking example of success. Between 2001 and 2010, as the country introduced nationwide resuscitation initiatives featuring mandatory school training, bystander intervention rates more than doubled while 30-day survival rates after an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest more than tripled.

The international KIDS SAVE LIVES initiative, endorsed by the World Health Organization, provides a practical framework for scaling this education. Research highlights that children can grasp the early links in the chain of survival starting at age four, perform effective chest compressions by age twelve, and pass those techniques on to family members.

Domestically, progress has been steady but uneven. Alabama became the first state to mandate instruction for graduation in 1984. Over the four decades since, communities have pursued varied paths. West Virginia and Alaska saw educators’ unions formally back required training legislation, while efforts in Washington and Illinois advanced in memory of students lost to cardiac arrest. Today, 43 states require some form of instruction before high school graduation.

The Seven States Still Left Behind and Legal Realities

Seven states currently lack a graduation requirement for cardiopulmonary resuscitation: California, Colorado, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Nebraska, New Hampshire, and Wyoming. Even among these, several are actively shifting policies. Massachusetts invested $425,000 to expand public school programs, while Colorado incorporates hands-on techniques and automated external defibrillator instruction into its statewide health guidelines without making it mandatory. California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a resolution directing the Instructional Quality Commission to integrate high school training into the next health curriculum framework, and San Francisco paramedics and firefighters are working independently to train 100,000 community members.

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Photo: dnyuz.com

A central hesitation for bystanders involves legal liability over potential injuries, such as rib fractures, incurred during chest compressions. However, every U.S. state maintains Good Samaritan laws protecting individuals who render emergency aid in good faith. A comprehensive 30-year review of litigation across all 50 states covering 1989 to 2019 found zero cases where a layperson providing aid was held liable for causing harm.

Other public health campaigns offer a roadmap for rapid expansion. Following the 2023 on-field cardiac arrest of Damar Hamlin, he became a leading advocate for the bipartisan HEARTS Act. Congress passed the legislation unanimously, and President Biden signed it into law in 2024 to support schools in expanding access to automated external defibrillators, training, and emergency response planning.