Japan has updated its national records system to permit “Taiwan” as an entry in place-of-origin fields for eligible individuals, dismantling a bureaucratic framework established over six decades ago. The change alters how government agencies handle documentation for more than 70,000 Taiwanese residents currently living in the country.

Operational Takeaways for the Record System

Systemic Revision: Justice Ministry officials confirmed that a ministerial ordinance revision will officially take effect in May, aligning family registers with residence certificate protocols established in 2012.

Justice Ministry officials confirmed that a ministerial ordinance revision will officially take effect in May, aligning family registers with residence certificate protocols established in 2012. Historical Precedent: The prior practice of designating mainland China and Taiwan under a single category originated from a 1964 administrative notice, remaining untouched when Japan restored diplomatic relations with China in 1972.

The prior practice of designating mainland China and Taiwan under a single category originated from a 1964 administrative notice, remaining untouched when Japan restored diplomatic relations with China in 1972. Geopolitical Friction: The policy adjustment drew an immediate admonition from Beijing, where foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun warned during a regular news conference that the “Taiwan issue is purely China’s internal affair.”

Overhauling the 1964 Family Register Infrastructure

Under the revised enforcement of the Family Register Law, individuals from Taiwan will no longer be forced to list China in the nationality and origin fields of their certificates. The modification applies to anyone who maintains information kept with Japanese government agencies. The rollout in May coincides with the introduction of phonetic hiragana readings above kanji characters to streamline administrative pronunciation.

For decades, the administrative mechanics created distinct hurdles for dual-status families and naturalized citizens. When a foreign national acquires Japanese nationality, the current framework mandates completing a country-of-origin field. If that individual marries a Japanese citizen, that origin must be mirrored in the spouse’s family register column. Once the upcoming revision goes live, individuals who previously registered their origin as China can formally request a change to Taiwan.

Administrative Field Previous Protocol Updated Protocol (Effective May) Residence Cards & Records Allowed “Taiwan” entries (implemented in 2012) Maintained Family Register Certificates Required “China” for both mainland and Taiwan Permits explicit “Taiwan” designation Special Exceptions “Palestine” permitted solely via special exception Officially authorized as a standard place of origin

Diplomatic Pushback and Bureaucratic Expansion

The policy shift follows years of advocacy from Taiwanese expatriates who pointed out a glaring inconsistency in Tokyo’s paperwork. While residence cards and residence certificates issued since 2012 already permitted “Taiwan” in nationality and region fields, family registers maintained the 1964 classification. That discrepancy is now resolved, bringing uniform standards across municipal and national databases.

Photo: asahi.com

The ministry’s revised ordinance officially incorporates “Palestine” as a permitted place of origin on family registers, moving it past its previous status as a special-exception entry. These administrative adjustments alter baseline record-keeping for foreign nationals interacting with civil registration offices across Japan’s prefectures.

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