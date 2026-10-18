Zanu PF Defers Elective Congress to Extend Mnangagwa’s Term to 2030

Mnangagwa Tenure Extended to 2030

“This accomplishment, along with the outcomes of conference, as stipulated in the resolutions, demonstrates that ZANU PF is not an ordinary organisation. We are a juggernaut that can never be stopped,” President Emmerson Mnangagwa said.

The 23rd Zanu PF Annual National People’s Conference concluded in Chinhoyi on Saturday with the party passing resolutions to defer its elective congress from 2027 to 2029, effectively extending Mnangagwa’s tenure as party leader until 2030.

Aligning Internal Rules with Constitutional Changes

The adjustment aligns ZANU PF’s internal constitutional provisions with the Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment Number 3 Act (CAA3).

That legislative change extended Mnangagwa’s term of office, which was originally slated to expire in 2028, by an additional two years.

Shifting Focus From Promises to Performance

Delivering his closing remarks at the Chinhoyi University of Technology, the 84-year-old ZANU PF leader described the gathering as historic. He told delegates that the party is shifting its focus decisively from promises to performance.

Operating under the theme ‘From Resolutions to Results: Consolidating Economic Development and Deepening Empowerment Towards Vision 2030’, the indaba directed government ministries, departments, and agencies to implement party resolutions with urgency, with clear timelines and monitoring systems.

State Institutions Bound to Party Policy

Mnangagwa emphasized that government ministries, departments and agencies must remain aligned with party policy.

He highlighted ongoing domestic priorities, including targeted support for youth, women, SMEs, the Education 5.0 framework, and health delivery.

Unprecedented Resources and Calls for Unity

The conference proceedings were overseen by a National Coordinating Committee led by National Chairman Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, alongside host province Mashonaland West. Mnangagwa praised the committee for mobilising unprecedented resources in both cash and kind to support the week-long event.

Urging internal cohesion, the President reiterated a familiar party mantra to delegates.

“United we stand, divided we fall; unity is indispensable to our continued success. ZANU PF is supreme,” he said.

Delegates were instructed to return to their respective provinces to preach peace, unity, production and productivity, and to remind communities that “Nyika inovakwa, inotongwa, inonamatigwa nevene vayo.”