Korea Western Power Deploys Robot Dog Geumbok at Gimpo Plant

Korea Western Power has deployed a four-legged robotic dog named Geumbok to inspect facilities at its Gimpo Power Plant four times a day, operating autonomously across narrow stairs and steel flooring to detect equipment anomalies.

The Bottom Line

Korea Western Power integrated the robot dog Geumbok into daily operations at the Gimpo Power Plant following testing phases at its Pyeongtaek and Taean facilities.

Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power expanded its use of the pipe-inspecting robot Prime after initial trials, planning to acquire four additional units.

Power plant operators face hurdles including short battery life, wireless dead zones underground, and labor union resistance regarding worker surveillance.

Geumbok Patrols Gimpo Power Plant Equipment

The robot dog Geumbok measures 110 centimeters long and 90 centimeters high. Built using a Spot quadruped robot chassis from Hyundai Motor Group subsidiary Boston Dynamics and equipped with software developed by domestic robotics firm Clobot, the unit carries ultrasonic, thermal imaging, LiDAR, and gas detection sensors. Each unit costs upwards of 200 million won. During technology verification trials prior to its official August deployment, Geumbok identified multiple high-risk anomalies, using its ultrasonic sensors to detect natural gas valve issues in loud industrial areas that human workers could easily miss.

Prime Inspects Dark Subterranean Piping Networks

Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power deployed a specialized inspection robot named Prime to navigate 600-meter-long subterranean pipes during mandatory 18-month safety checks at its facilities. Prime traverses dark and narrow underground drainage systems to locate structural cracks before human technicians enter the confined spaces. While the robot maps out faults, manual repairs remain the responsibility of human workers. Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power initially rotated a single Prime unit across national facilities before approving the purchase of four additional robots.

Expanding Robotics and Operating Limitations

Additional domestic power generators are integrating automated machinery into high-risk environments. Korea South-East Power is validating mobile inspection bots on coal transfer conveyors. Current deployment remains restricted to observation and diagnosis rather than active maintenance tasks like bolt tightening or welding. Technical hurdles persist, including short battery lifespans of one to two hours, frequent wireless communication dropouts inside heavy industrial infrastructure, and a shortage of dedicated analytics personnel.

Power Generation Company Robot Model Deployment Location Primary Function Korea Western Power Geumbok (Spot) Gimpo Power Plant Facility patrol, gas leak and valve anomaly detection Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power Unnamed Quadruped Sancheong Pumped Storage Plant Routine facility monitoring and sensor data logging Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power Prime Underground Water Piping Networks Subterranean pipe crack detection

Integration Challenges and Future Humanoid Deployment

Industry experts anticipate a future shift toward humanoid robotics given that existing power facilities were constructed decades ago with steep vertical ladders and narrow corridors built strictly around human dimensions. Labor union pushback remains a key obstacle to expanding automated monitoring, with representatives raising concerns that management could repurpose robotic telemetry and closed-circuit footage for employee surveillance.