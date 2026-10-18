Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Faces Snapdragon Thermal Challenges in Internal Tests

Samsung faces engineering hurdles with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 processor for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra, as internal tests reveal thermal throttling under heavy loads, prompting potential consideration of the company’s own Exynos 2700 chip.

Thermal Throttling Challenges With Qualcomm Snapdragon in Samsung Engineering Tests

Engineering evaluations for the upcoming flagship device have hit a roadblock over processor heat management. Internal tests conducted by Samsung revealed that Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 processor regularly exceeds allowable temperature thresholds during prolonged high workloads. When subjected to continuous heavy strain, the processor initiates significant clock-frequency reductions to cool down, impairing sustained performance.

Samsung could ditch Snapdragon for the Galaxy S27 Ultra.A new report claims the Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 is overheating, with Samsung considering its own Exynos 2700 if Qualcomm can't fix the issue.Would you buy an Exynos-powered Ultra? pic.twitter.com/aOB9gjQ8Av — https://x.com/androidcentral/status/2111047380812623905

The advanced chip utilizes primary Oryon cores capable of reaching 5 GHz, a level of power designed to support demanding artificial intelligence tasks locally on the device. While rival hardware manufacturers have managed similar thermal hurdles in devices like the OnePlus 16 by employing robust cooling systems, Samsung enforces much stricter design constraints within its chassis construction. The South Korean manufacturer transmitted performance data to Qualcomm last month, requesting a fix by mid-October, but the required stability has not been achieved.

Intensive applications such as advanced gaming, complex camera image processing, and local AI execution demand unwavering thermal stability. If the hardware cannot maintain stable performance under these conditions, it directly impacts the overall user experience, raising critical concerns for customers purchasing a high-end device. Past missteps with processors such as the Exynos 2200 carry significant negative weight for both the brand and its customers.

Exynos 2700 as a Contingency Plan and Financial Lever

As the deadline for a solution approaches, Samsung is evaluating its in-house Exynos 2700 processor as a viable alternative for the Galaxy S27 Ultra. Developed by Samsung System LSI, the Exynos chip is fabricated using the company’s second-generation 2 nm technological process. Certain internal tests indicate that the Exynos solution occasionally outperforms the Qualcomm hardware.

A transition to the proprietary processor would mark a strategic shift for the Ultra series in Europe, where the Exynos chip has not appeared since the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Beyond performance considerations, financial factors heavily influence the internal debate. Deploying the homegrown Exynos 2700 could reduce component costs while utilizing modern 2 nm manufacturing lines.

Production Timelines and Manufacturing Capacity Uncertainties

Mass production for the Galaxy S27 series is scheduled to begin late this year, leaving a narrow window for a final silicon decision. While switching to the Exynos alternative offers potential cost savings and greater supply chain control, doubts remain regarding production capacity. Samsung Foundry may lack the output volume required to manufacture enough Exynos 2700 chips for a worldwide rollout of the flagship model.

Photo: Samsung Magazine

With final hardware choices pending, Samsung continues to assess whether Qualcomm can resolve the overheating deficits before assembly lines start up. The situation remains fluid as developers weigh thermal stability, component expenditure, and foundry limitations.