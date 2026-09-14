Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra to Ditch 3x Telephoto Sensor, Stick with 5x Telephoto Camera

The Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra, slated for release in early 2027, is reportedly dropping its secondary 3x telephoto sensor to streamline its hardware configuration. According to reports from Android Headlines, Samsung is pivoting away from dual-telephoto lenses to cut manufacturing costs amidst persistent supply chain pressures, leaving the flagship device with a single 50MP 5x telephoto shooter alongside a redesigned camera plateau.

The Death of the Dual-Telephoto Era

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For years, Samsung’s Ultra tier relied on a dual-telephoto arrangement to bridge the gap between optical and digital zoom. Early iterations paired a 3x lens with a 10x periscope, while recent generations transitioned to a 3x and 5x configuration. Now, industry supply chain tracking indicates that Samsung plans to strip out the 10MP 3x optical lens entirely on the Galaxy S27 Ultra, according to Android Headlines. This leaves the device with a pared-down rear array consisting of a 200MP main sensor, a 50MP ultrawide lens, and a 50MP 5x telephoto camera.

Leak analyst Ice Universe noted that while ditching the smaller 3x sensor marks a hardware shift, retaining the existing 1/2.52-inch 5x sensor represents a stagnant optical upgrade cycle for consumers anticipating larger sensor footprints.

Manufacturing Economics and the Cost of RAMageddon

Hardware reduction rarely happens in a vacuum. As reported by Android Headlines, the continued economic impact of memory component pricing—colloquially termed “RAMageddon”—has forced original equipment manufacturers to aggressively seek out cost-cutting measures. Trimming a redundant telephoto camera module allows Samsung to absorb escalating subsystem costs while maintaining target profit margins on its top-tier flagship.

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This design choice also frees up critical internal volume inside the chassis. Nokiapoweruser highlights that streamlining the camera island creates much-needed physical real estate for engineers. That reclaimed space directly accommodates larger battery capacities and enhanced thermal vapor chambers, shifting the engineering focus from extreme multi-lens optical reach to overall thermal and power efficiency.

Polarizing Redesigns and Magnetic Charging Integration

Beyond the sensor stack, the physical chassis of the Galaxy S27 Ultra is undergoing a significant aesthetic overhaul. According to Android Headlines, Samsung is abandoning its floating-lens design language in favor of a unified camera plateau situated on the upper third of the rear panel.

While critics have drawn immediate comparisons to Apple’s iPhone layout, this architectural shift is practically mandatory for modern high-end smartphones in 2026. Consolidating the camera sensors into a single plateau optimizes internal component stacking. Crucially, this internal reorganization finally clears the necessary spatial clearance to implement native Magnetic Charging on an Ultra-tier Samsung device for the first time.

What This Means for Daily Shooters

Users who frequently shoot past the 5x focal range will experience a distinct workflow shift. Without a dedicated intermediate 3x lens, the device must lean heavily on in-sensor cropping powered by the primary 200MP sensor to bridge the gap between 1x and 4.9x zoom. While high-megapixel binning and crop algorithms have advanced rapidly, purists tracking optical multipliers will find the S27 Ultra’s camera configuration a leaner, more conservative proposition than its predecessors.