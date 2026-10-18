Carrick Praises Manchester United Mental Resilience After Leeds Draw

Manchester United manager Michael Carrick has praised the mental resilience and collective spirit of his squad following a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Leeds United in the Premier League at Elland Road. The result leaves United mired in 13th place in the league table with just one victory from their opening seven matches—a stark contrast to their third-place finish last season.

Speaking after the match, Carrick admitted that his side still lacks peak quality, particularly when retaining possession to control the flow of the game. However, the manager chose to focus on the positives, highlighting his players’ defensive discipline and unity under heavy pressure during the tense fixture.

“Mungkin dari segi kualiti tertinggi, kami belum mencapai tahap terbaik yang sebenarnya mampu kami pamerkan,” Carrick said, acknowledging that the team’s play has not yet smoothed out following a difficult run of results. “Dengan keputusan yang diraih sebelum ini, permainan kami belum benar-benar lancar, tetapi masih ada perkara positif yang boleh diambil.”

Navigating Pressure and Off-Field Disruption

For Carrick, the defining measure of his squad is how they respond to adversity. The trip to Elland Road followed a frustrating 1-1 draw against bottom-placed Tottenham Hotspur and a 2-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League. Preparations were further complicated by an off-field controversy involving Argentine defender Lisandro Martinez, who publicly criticized club management before subsequently issuing an apology.

"We've got something to take us forward" Michael Carrick reflects on Manchester United's 1-1 draw at Leeds 💭 pic.twitter.com/9GvyO65u0F — https://x.com/SkySportsPL/status/2111845101420880169

Rather than dwelling on the attacking fluency, Carrick prioritized structural organization. United proved difficult to break down in West Yorkshire, with players adhering closely to their defensive responsibilities in a hostile environment.

“Ia bukan sekadar soal usaha,” Carrick explained regarding the tactical execution. “Ia berkaitan cara anda melaksanakannya, perancangan, tanggungjawab dan peranan. Saya fikir pemain melaksanakan tanggungjawab itu dengan baik dalam kebanyakan masa.”

Persistent Flaws and Dressing Room Harmony

Despite the defensive organization, familiar vulnerabilities persisted. United once again surrendered their advantage from a set-piece situation and failed to impose control through sustained possession, forcing Carrick to settle for another frustrating draw instead of a desperately needed victory.

Yet, in the wake of a turbulent week dominated by external developments, the manager insisted that the internal atmosphere remains completely unified.

“Saya melihat kepada kebersamaan, semangat dan kesatuan pasukan,” Carrick said. “Saya tidak pernah meragui perkara itu dalam kalangan pemain. Cara kami beraksi hari ini memberikan saya keyakinan terhadap kemampuan pasukan untuk terus bergerak ke hadapan.”

Looking Ahead to European Action

With domestic struggles temporarily on hold, Manchester United will quickly shift their attention back to continental competition, preparing to face Como in the UEFA Champions League.