Universitario vs. Independiente del Valle Women Live: Copa Libertadores Femenina 2026

Universitario de Deportes faced Independiente del Valle on Sunday, October 18, 2026, for the second fixture of Group B in the Copa Libertadores Femenina. Hosted at the Estadio Banco Guayaquil in Quito, the contest kicked off at 7:00 p.m. local Peruvian time, with global broadcasting handled by Pluto TV and the official Conmebol Libertadores YouTube channel, as detailed by Diario Libero.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Independiente del Valle entered the fixture as clear favorites across major sportsbooks, holding betting odds around 1.65 to 1.70 to secure the victory.

Universitario dropped to the bottom of Group B following a narrow opening defeat to Palmeiras, placing immediate pressure on their defensive depth chart.

Fantasy managers tracking continental tournament fixtures noted high defensive workloads for Universitario goalkeeper Mía Shalit, who faced sustained pressure from Palmeiras.

Tactical Setup and Confirmed Lineups in Quito

Both managers deployed distinct tactical structures on the pitch at the Estadio Banco Guayaquil. Universitario manager configured a defensive block featuring Mía Shalit in goal, protected by a backline of Stephanie Lacoste, Daianna Farías, and Grace Cagnina. The midfield engine room relied on María Espejo, Karen Araya, Ana Gutiérrez, and Claudia Domínguez, while Luz Campoverde, Sofía Oxandabarat, and Pierina Núñez spearheaded the attacking transition.

Liga Deportiva Universitaria eliminó a Independiente Jrs y avanzó a los Octavos de Final de la Copa Ecuador. Tras igualar 1 por 1 en el tiempo reglamentario, la U se impuso 4 a 3 en la tanda de penales con un Gonzalo Valle que se consolidó como la figura. pic.twitter.com/nen3kjSfv8 — https://x.com/MrOFFSIDER/status/2075055715224305793

On the opposing side, Independiente del Valle countered with Tibayre Rodríguez between the posts. Rodríguez, E. Burgos, K. Murcia, M. Guerra, N. Charcopa, K. Litardo, J. Caicedo, S. Aviles, T.

Group B Standings and Elimination Pressure

The stakes for the fixture could hardly have been higher for the Peruvian squad. According to tournament tracking, Universitario entered the match as the sole team in Group B without a point after dropping their opening fixture 1-0 to Palmeiras. Diario Libero reported that another defeat would mathematically extinguish their chances of advancing past the group stage. Meanwhile, Independiente del Valle sought to rebound after being held to a draw by Belgrano in their tournament opener.

Photo: El Comercio Perú

Reflecting on the team’s opening performance against Palmeiras, Universitario goalkeeper Mía Shalit highlighted the physical demands of transitioning directly from international duty with the Peruvian national team to continental club competition. As noted by El Comercio, Shalit stated that the squad was close to the required level of competition despite the narrow loss. Creo muy fuertes, creo que había partes del partido donde nosotras fuimos un poco más fuertes, yo creo , Shalit remarked regarding passages of the match where the team asserted control.

Broadcast Options and International Streaming

Viewers across South America and beyond tuned into the match through various regional rights holders. RPP Noticias confirmed that while Pluto TV and the Conmebol Libertadores YouTube channel provided broad coverage, specific broadcasters catered to individual territories. Sportv and N Sports carried the action in Brazil and select regions, while Cazé TV offered alternative streaming options for supporters tracking the tournament live from the venue in Quito.

Photo: Depor

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.