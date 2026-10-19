A.J. Brown Admits Rusty Timing After Career-High Drops

New England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown made his return to the lineup during Sunday’s victory against the New York Jets, but the outing proved to be a difficult one for the veteran pass-catcher according to Effingham Radio. The 29-year-old athlete caught three passes for 27 yards out of 10 total targets while recording dropped passes during the contest. His difficult afternoon also included a botched special teams play while attempting to recover an onside kick executed by the Jets.

A Frustrating Comeback After Injury

The matchup marked Brown’s first appearance back with the New England Patriots after missing a stretch of four games. He had previously been placed on the injured reserve list due to a right high ankle sprain sustained during the team’s regular-season opening game against the Seattle Seahawks on September 7. Fans inside the stadium voiced their displeasure regarding the missed catches, with observers on social media pointing out the struggles on key downs.

Addressing reporters after the game, Brown acknowledged that his timing felt out of sync following the lengthy layoff. When questioned about whether his recent physical ailments contributed to the missed opportunities, the wide receiver refused to rely on physical setbacks as a justification for his performance on the field.

Looking Ahead to the Next Matchup

With the victory secured, the New England Patriots currently hold a 4-2 record on the season. Brown and the team will look to move past the turbulent performance quickly, as they prepare to return to action on Thursday night for an upcoming matchup against the Chicago Bears.