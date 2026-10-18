Pakistan beats Sri Lanka by 37 runs after Salman Agha century

Pakistan secured a 37-run victory over Sri Lanka in the opening match of the tri-series at Rawalpindi, after Salman Agha scored a resilient 107 to lift the hosts to 305 before their pace attack dismantled Sri Lanka’s late-innings chase.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Following his fourth ODI hundred, Salman Agha helps rebuild the innings during the middle overs, proving reliable during a collapse.

Pace Volatility: The pace unit picked up nine wickets but leaked runs heavily in the death overs, highlighting high variance for bowling economy ratings.

Salman Agha Restores Order After Early Top-Order Damage

Sri Lanka won the toss and inserted Pakistan into bat under early swing conditions in Rawalpindi. Dilshan Madushanka exploited the surface effectively, removing openers Saim Ayub and Fakhar Zaman with short-pitched deliveries that left the hosts vulnerable. Babar Azam and Saad Baig attempted a recovery, putting on 74 runs together, but Babar fell five runs short of a half-century when Eshan Malinga rushed him with a short ball. Baig soon followed, holing out to deep fine leg and leaving Pakistan’s long tail exposed at 4 for the 22nd over.

Enter Salman Agha, who was recently dropped from both the Test side and the T20 captaincy. Operating precisely in the scenario he thrives in, Salman constructed a masterclass in middle-overs accumulation. He notched his fourth ODI hundred from 90 balls, finishing with 107. By expertly shielding a sluggish Hasan Nawaz and anchoring a 64-run stand with Arafat Minhas, Salman steered Pakistan past the 300-run threshold despite late blows from Malinga and Asitha Fernando, who finished with figures of 4-46 and 3-59 respectively.

The Pavan Rathnayake and Janith Liyanage Counteroffensive

Chasing 305, Sri Lanka appeared well ahead of the required rate as dew settled over the Rawalpindi outfield. Pavan Rathnayake and Janith Liyanage combined for a blistering 119-run fifth-wicket partnership that dismantled Pakistan’s bowling plans. Rathnayake played with exceptional clarity, timing his innings to perfection and pulling Shaheen Afridi for consecutive sixes over the hip to force the Pakistan captain out of the attack.

With just 55 runs required from the final seven overs and five wickets intact, the visitors held all the momentum. Haris Rauf, Minhas, Ayub, and Afridi all absorbed heavy punishment during this phase. However, a tight set of overs from Faheem Ashraf eventually induced a false stroke from Rathnayake, who spooned a catch to Salman at short cover to break the partnership.

Pace Attack Seals Collapse in the Death Overs

The dismissal of Rathnayake triggered an extraordinary collapse from the batting side. Liyanage chipped Rauf to long-on shortly after, leaving Sri Lanka exposed as the lower order folded rapidly under pressure. Afridi returned to remove Dasun Shanaka, anchoring a sequence where the visitors lost their last five wickets for a mere 15 runs.

Match Metric Pakistan Sri Lanka Total Score 305 (all out) 268 (all out) Top Scorer Salman Agha (107) Pavan Rathnayake (79) Key Bowlers Eshan Malinga (4-46) Shaheen Afridi (3-55) Partnership Peak 97 (Salman/Nawaz) 119 (Rathnayake/Liyanage)

Pakistan’s pace attack ultimately secured nine wickets between them on the night, bailing out a disjointed fielding performance that included multiple missed chances. As the tri-series continues with England also in the mix, questions remain over the consistency of Pakistan’s death-over bowling economics and the stability of their top order against high-pace short deliveries.

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