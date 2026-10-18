Celtic beat Hearts 7-1 to move four points clear

Celtic secured a commanding 7-1 victory over Hearts at Parkhead on October 18, 2026, moving four points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership. Martin O’Neill’s side capitalized on a devastating first-half display, featuring a brace from Callum Osmand and goals from Kieran Tierney and Benjamin Nygren.

How the First-Half Blitz Unfolded

The tone of the fixture was set inside the opening ten minutes as Celtic raced into a two-goal advantage through set-piece execution. Mika Baur delivered back-to-back corners that unlocked the Jambos’ defensive shape, allowing Kieran Tierney to head home the opener before Benjamin Nygren converted a deflected volley. Hearts attempted to press high up the pitch early on, with Stephen Kingsley firing over and Sabri Guendouz driving forward, but their defensive play exposed them.

The defensive frailties compounded rapidly in the 36th minute when a wayward pass from Guendouz allowed Duran to slip Callum Osmand through to slot past goalkeeper Reus. Just minutes later, Duran tested Reus again, allowing Osmand to nod home the rebound for his second. Although Laurent Mendy pulled one back for the visitors with a powerful 16-yard strike, a defensive mix-up between Stephen Kingsley and Jamie McCart resulted in an own goal right before the interval, leaving the score at 5-1 and prompting traveling supporters to head for the exits.

Statistic / Metric Celtic Hearts Goals Scored 7 1 Total Shots – 20 Half-Time Score 5 1

Tactical Disconnects and Managerial Reaction

The second half offered no tactical respite for Wouter Vrancken’s side. Four minutes after the restart, Kieran Tierney slipped a decisive ball through for Camilo Duran, who curled his effort home to make it six. Nygren added his second and Celtic’s seventh late in the game after substitute Kasper Hogh spun away from the backline to set up the finish. Sky Sports pundit Kris Boyd noted that the opening 45 minutes was the closest he had seen to Ange Postecoglou’s high-octane iteration of the club.

Photo: 67 Hail Hail

Hearts head coach Wouter Vrancken shouldered the blame after the full-time whistle, telling Sky Sports: “It was really disappointing because of the way it happened, especially when you let them score from two set-plays. When you go directly two behind it’s difficult, and then a lot of individual mistakes, and then it was all open. We made mistakes that we wouldn’t normally make. That’s it. I’m sorry.”

“We played very well indeed.”

Wider Scottish Premiership Context

Elsewhere in the division, Kilmarnock climbed off the bottom of the table thanks to a 3-2 home victory over Motherwell inspired by a double from Greg Kiltie. Rangers passed up the opportunity to capture the summit after being held to a pulsating 2-2 draw by Dundee at Dens Park, where Bradley Fink opened the scoring for the hosts from close range. Aberdeen climbed above St Mirren into seventh place following a 3-1 triumph over their rivals, recovering from an early spectacular strike by Brad Lyons courtesy of second-half goals from Kevin Nisbet and Ayoub Mouloua. Meanwhile, Lyall Cameron struck in the 79th minute to rescue a 1-1 draw for Dundee United against St Johnstone, leaving both clubs level on 12 points in the upper half of the table after Josh Fowler had earlier registered his sixth league goal of the campaign for the Saints.

Photo: The Guardian

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