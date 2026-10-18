Gert Verheyen uit kritiek na bekeruitschakeling van Anderlecht

RSC Anderlecht keek op zondag 18 oktober 2026 in de Beker van België in het Olympisch Stadion op Het Kiel bij de rust tegen een 1-0-achterstand aan tegen Beerschot, wat na afloop op kritiek kon rekenen van analist Gert Verheyen.

The Tactical Breakdown on Het Kiel

Anderlecht travelled to Antwerp on Sunday evening for a high-stakes Croky Cup fixture, but the visitors struggled to break down a resolute Beerschot low-block. Despite controlling possession and pushing the hosts deep into their own half, paars-wit failed to convert territorial dominance into high-value expected goals (xG). Voetbalkrant.com reported that Anderlecht found themselves trailing 1-0 at the interval after a defensive lapse during a set-piece situation.

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The match dynamic shifted entirely following that single dead-ball moment. Beerschot absorbed the sustained pressure, capitalized on the defensive breakdown, and successfully protected their narrow lead through to the halftime whistle.

Verheyen Targets Defensive Lapses and Missed Headers

Analyzing the turning points of the match, co-commentator Gert Verheyen didn’t hold back his assessment of individual errors. According to Voetbalkrant.com and headliner.nl coverage, Verheyen pointed directly at defender or goalkeeper Aasgaard for failing to command the area during the game-breaking corner kick.

“Het tegendoelpunt? Enerzijds kan je zeggen dat het pech is voor Aasgaard, maar anderzijds is hij ook gewoon niet klaar genoeg. Je moet klaar zijn om dat soort ballen aan te vallen en op deze manier ziet het er toch iets te knullig uit. Je moet meer op de tippen staan, alerter zijn, rekening houden met wat je er kan gebeuren.”

The criticism extended to the offensive third, where striker Bentayeb squandered a golden opportunity to equalize with a header. Voetbalkrant.com noted that Verheyen emphasized the striker’s core responsibilities inside the penalty box.

“Bentayeb moet hem binnen koppen, want hij heeft die kwaliteit. Dit zou voor hem een gemaakte goal moeten zijn. Hij is een spits voor in de grote rechthoek, kan koppen en weet wat hij te doen met dat soort ballen. De bal meer kruisen en hij is altijd binnen.”

Broader Cup Context and Rival Reactions

While Anderlecht’s cup run ended abruptly, other Jupiler Pro League sides experienced contrasting fortunes in the competition. Newslocker.com detailed that KRC Genk navigated their away fixture cleanly with a 0-2 win over Excelsior Virton, while OH Leuven advanced past Francs Borains despite playing a portion of the match down to ten men following a red card to Birger Verstraete.

Photo: newslocker.com

For Beerschot, the upset victory represents a massive psychological boost under coach Mo Messoudi, who saw his tactical blueprint executed to perfection against top-flight opposition. For Anderlecht, the defeat forces an immediate tactical re-evaluation as attention pivots back to league commitments and the harsh reality of domestic cup football.

Fixture Venue Half-Time Score Full-Time Result Beerschot vs. RSC Anderlecht Olympisch Stadion (Het Kiel) 1-0 1-0 Excelsior Virton vs. KRC Genk Stade Yvan Georges Not Reported 0-2 OH Leuven vs. Francs Borains Den Dreef Not Reported 1-0