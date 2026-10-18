Energy Intelligence Forum 2026: Navigating Global Energy Security and Resilience

Petrovietnam CEO Le Manh Cuong met with global energy executives in London during the 47th Energy Intelligence Forum to discuss supply chain resilience and long-term capital allocation. The October 2026 discussions gathered more than 40 speakers and 500 participants amid ongoing geopolitical pressures in the Middle East.

The annual gathering, which originated in 1980 as the Oil & Money Conference, took place as the Hormuz Strait supply disruption entered its eighth month. This timeline forced executives to re-examine fundamental assumptions about energy security and infrastructure vulnerability.

Assessing Resilience Across Global Markets

ConocoPhillips Chairman Ryan Lance noted during the forum that worst-case price projections of 150 to 200 dollars per barrel failed to materialize. He evaluated the global energy system as bent rather than broken.

Chevron Chairman and CEO Mike Worth offered a contrasting assessment. He argued that diminished inventories left the global system more fragile than before the crisis, making prices highly sensitive to fresh shocks.

Aramco CEO Amin H. Nasser estimated that rebuilding global stockpiles to a minimum threshold of two billion barrels will absorb available supplies over the next 18 to 24 months. To prevent market gluts, Aramco has initiated reviews for fourth and fifth export routes.

Energy Executive / Company Primary Forum Focus Strategic Assessment Ryan Lance (ConocoPhillips) Price volatility & stability System bent but not broken Mike Worth (Chevron) Inventory vulnerability System more fragile, sensitive to shocks Patrick Pouyanné (TotalEnergies) Capital allocation models Shift from just-in-time to just-in-case

TotalEnergies Chairman and CEO Patrick Pouyanné pointed to underinvestment in oil and gas over recent years. He stated that the sector is transitioning from a just-in-time production model to a just-in-case approach. Shell CEO Wael Sawan added that flexibility outweighs pure operational efficiency in the current climate.

Shifting Capital Priorities and Regional Strategies

Energy companies have recalibrated capital allocation by refocusing on core oil and gas assets while treating renewable investments more selectively.

Petronas CEO Tengku Muhammad Taufik stated that company boards have moved away from concerns over stranded hydrocarbon assets to accelerate exploration and production decisions. He emphasized that energy investments require a 20 to 30-year horizon rather than short-term economic fluctuations.

At the same time, power demands from artificial intelligence and data centers have provided new momentum for gas-fired generation. Baker Hughes Chairman and CEO Lorenzo Simonelli reported that data centers represent the primary driver of gas turbine demand, with key equipment lead times reaching up to four years.

In the liquefied natural gas market, Asian buyers are returning to long-term contracts and accepting moderate premiums to secure stable deliveries.

Petrovietnam at the EAGLe Dialogue Table

On October 6, 2026, Petrovietnam CEO Le Manh Cuong participated in the Energy Asia Global Leadership Executive (EAGLe) roundtable alongside 13 high-ranking executives from international energy firms, financial institutions, and investment funds.

The roundtable identified three primary structural weaknesses exposed by recent crises: heavy reliance on limited supply sources and transport routes, a lack of logistical buffers, and vulnerabilities in energy infrastructure compounded by financial and cybersecurity risks.

Proposed solutions included multinational strategic reserve mechanisms with shared costs, bilateral storage agreements, refined product stockpiling, and backup refining facilities.

During the session, Le Manh Cuong outlined Petrovietnam’s crisis management framework. The group established a response task force, secured alternative crude supplies, and pushed refineries to operate above design capacity.

He noted that Petrovietnam is prioritizing expanded reserves, diversified crude slates, and localized service capabilities through joint ventures. The company aims to build an integrated energy group model spanning LNG power, domestic gas, nuclear energy, and offshore wind.

Bilateral Engagements in London

During the forum, Le Manh Cuong visited the London offices of Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) for a bilateral meeting with Sheikh Nawaf S. Al-Sabah, KPC Deputy Chairman and CEO.

ESG Global | Smarter Energy Insights Forum 2026 Highlights

Both leaders reviewed the operating performance of the Nghi Son Refinery and Petrochemical complex, a joint venture between Petrovietnam, KPC, and other partners, while mapping out future cooperation avenues.

Participation in the Energy Intelligence Forum and the EAGLe roundtable links Petrovietnam’s development trajectory directly to international evaluations of risk management, security, and capital discipline as Vietnam pursues its economic growth targets.