Emile Ratelband Children Issue Appeal After Disappearance

Minou Ratelband has issued an urgent public appeal regarding the whereabouts of her father, Emile Ratelband, alongside Nathalia da Silva, after family members lost all contact with them.

The Search for Emile Ratelband and His Children

Minou Ratelband shared a poster featuring photographs of Emile Ratelband and Nathalia da Silva, stating she is at her wits’ end over their disappearance.

Emilio Ratelband, Emile’s son and Minou’s half-brother, confirmed on X on October 17, 2026, that his father, younger brother, and younger sister are all unaccounted for.

The family is asking anyone with reliable information about the current location of Emile Ratelband or Da Silva to come forward immediately.

An Urgent Family Plea Shared Online

The disappearance came to light when Minou posted a stark notice featuring the words “Wie weet waar onze vader, Emile Ratelband, is?” at the top of an informational poster. In the message, the children expressed profound concern, noting that numerous attempts to reach their father had yielded zero clarity or contact. The family stated that the outreach stems purely from love and worry, with the sole objective of confirming his safety and eventually reuniting with their father and grandfather.

Ik maak me erg ongerust om m’n vader, mn broertje en zusje. Veel mensen lezen alleen maar dat Emile Ratelband vermist is maar wij hebben ook geen idee waar de kinderen zijn. Als u iets weet of iemand kent die misschien meer weet, neem dan alstublieft contact op. — https://x.com/EmRatelband/status/2111546514015445149

The situation expanded further when Emilio Ratelband took to social media to amplify the alarm. On October 17, 2026, he posted on X that the uncertainty extends beyond just his father. “Ik maak me erg ongerust om m’n vader, mn broertje en zusje,” Emilio wrote, pointing out that public focus had largely centered solely on Emile while the whereabouts of the younger children remain entirely unknown.

Family Member Platform / Role Key Statement Minou Ratelband Poster campaign initiator Noted total lack of contact. Emilio Ratelband Son / Half-brother (X) Confirmed the disappearance of his father, younger brother, and younger sister. Emile Ratelband Subject of search Current whereabouts and safety status unverified by family.

Unanswered Questions Remain Concerning the Missing Family Members

As the search continues, key details about when and how the family lost contact remain scarce. The public appeal stresses that despite repeated efforts to establish communication, the children have been left with empty hands.

Anyone possessing concrete information regarding the current location of Emile Ratelband, Nathalia da Silva, or the younger children is urged to contact the family or share details through the designated channels provided in their social media appeals.