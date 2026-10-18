Sony ends physical PlayStation disc production in 2028

Sony Ends Physical PlayStation Disc Production Beginning in January 2028

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced that it will halt the production of physical discs for all new games on PlayStation consoles starting in January 2028, forcing players onto digital-only distribution channels. Sid Shuman, senior director of content communications at Sony Interactive Entertainment, stated in a PlayStation Blog post that the transition reflects a natural shift in consumer preferences away from physical media.

Important updates: News on physical discs for new games – https://t.co/BzZODXdWGYNews on PlayStation Store on PS3 and PS Vita – https://t.co/ev3mN6wj14 pic.twitter.com/PWXTZGHAh6 — https://x.com/PlayStation/status/2072289330287222812

Consumer Backlash and Boycott Calls Follow the July Announcement

The July announcement triggered immediate public outrage, prompting the creation of the social media movement #PSBlackout to urge boycotts of PlayStation products. Gamers and collectors expressed frustration over losing ownership options and the ability to buy secondhand games.

Legal Challenges and Regulatory Hurdles Target Digital Sales

Consumer protection groups warn that digital purchases only grant a limited right to use rather than actual ownership, raising concerns about long-term access if providers pull titles from online libraries. Sevan Pearson noted that consumers often lack awareness of these purchase limitations due to informational deficits. Meanwhile, lawmakers have started pushing back against digital-only models, pointing to legislation that bans online storefronts from using the word “buy” for digital licenses that do not confer permanent ownership.

Industry Veterans Weigh In on the All-Digital Shift

Ken Kutaragi defended Sony’s strategy in an interview with Video Games Chronicle, explaining that continuing disc production is not economically reasonable despite understanding fan frustration. Shawn Layden, former president of Sony Interactive Entertainment America and former head of Worldwide Studios, questioned the move during an appearance on The Expansion Pass podcast, suggesting that alienating dedicated physical media buyers could damage the brand’s image. Filippo Franzone, owner of a store selling new and used games, predicted that removing physical competition will allow Sony to hike digital game prices to 150 francs within five to ten years.

Photo: Clubic