Manggarai Clashes Damage Stalls as Police Arrest Six

Sunday evening along the tracks near Stasiun Manggarai in South Jakarta did not follow the usual script for a weekend evening, as a series of daytime clashes left behind shattered vendor stalls, burned carts, and six arrests, according to local reports compiled by detikNews.

Three Waves of Violence Disrupt Manggarai

The street violence unfolded in three separate waves across the day, beginning in the early hours and flaring up again during the morning and evening hours. According to accounts gathered by Kumparan.com from local resident Andhika, the friction involved residents living directly in front of the station area pitted against a rival group referred to locally as the “Tuyul” faction.

While neighborhood friction in the area typically concentrates around a nearby underpass, this confrontation moved directly into the bustling commercial zone outside the station exits. BeritaSatu.com noted that participants utilized stones and sharp weapons during the exchange, disrupting traffic and forcing authorities to intervene.

Property Destruction and Police Interventions

The afternoon escalation around 5:30 PM brought severe material losses for local merchants whose livelihoods occupy the sidewalks. As detailed by Kumparan.com, rioters targeted a bottled-gas cart, smashed the glass of a banana fritter stall operated by a local vendor named Mpok Nur, and battered two to three motorcycles with thrown stones before residents managed to retrieve the damaged vehicles. A merchant named Rahmat stated, Tadi kejadian siang sampai warung saya hancur, regarding the destruction of his shop.

Photo: Kumparan.com

South Jakarta Metro Police Chief Senior Commissioner I Putu Yuni Setiawan stated that the disturbances originated from groups provoking one another with firecrackers, which quickly escalated into volleys of projectiles. Joint personnel from the local police sector, military sub-district command, and municipal police descended on the neighborhood to suppress the fighting. Jadi kami menjelaskan untuk kejadian di wilayah Tebet, khususnya di Manggarai, ini berawal dari pancingan atau provokasi dari beberapa kelompok pemuda dengan menggunakan petasan, sehingga terjadi lempar-lemparan, stated Kapolres Metro Jakarta Selatan Kombes I Putu Yuni Setiawan.

Authorities confirmed that six individuals were taken into custody for questioning regarding their specific roles in the violence, including the burning of a roadside kiosk that required a rapid fire suppression response. Police confirmed there were zero fatalities and no reported injuries resulting from the unrest, with damage strictly confined to property.

Restoring Order and Establishing Local Security

Following the afternoon clashes, police leadership convened emergency coordination meetings with local neighborhood association heads at the RW 04 secretariat office to defuse ongoing tensions. Liputan6.com reported that law enforcement plans to establish a permanent joint security post involving police, military, municipal units, and community leaders to prevent further outbreaks in the area. The security post will involve personnel from the police precinct and sector, the military sub-district command, the municipal police, and local community figures.

Photo: Kompas

By late Sunday night, police presence remained visible around the station perimeter, and normal traffic flow resumed through the corridor as investigators continued examining evidence of the property destruction.