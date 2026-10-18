Zelensky States Trump Appears to Force Ukraine Capitulation

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated on October 18, 2026, that it appears United States President Donald Trump is attempting to force Kyiv into capitulating to Russia through measures such as purchasing Russian diesel and restricting vital military aid.

The diplomatic friction marks a strain in relations as the United States navigates domestic energy prices ahead of the November 3 midterm elections. Zelensky pointed to specific technological and logistical hurdles imposed by Washington, arguing that these decisions disadvantage Ukrainian forces on the battlefield. Creo que se han dado pasos para convencer a Ucrania para que capitule, affirmed Zelensky in an interview with Bloomberg, adding: No estoy diciendo que este sea el objetivo de nuestros aliados. Pero eso es lo que parece.

Military Aid Reductions and Satellite Restrictions

Speaking in an interview with Bloomberg, Zelensky detailed a drop in American defense support. He noted that the United States is currently supplying twelve Patriot interception missiles per month to Ukraine, a quarter of the volume sent previously. Zelensky emphasized that while some deliveries are authorized, the remainder is delayed due to political choices rather than technical obstacles.

President Trump and I had a meeting where we discussed general matters. After that, our negotiating teams held a separate, long meeting. The agreement is as follows: we will brief the European side and discuss these details with them; the Americans will speak with the Russians;… — https://x.com/ZelenskyyUa/status/2103442977041375472

Compounding these air defense shortages, Ukrainian forces face operational limits with the Starlink satellite internet system operated by SpaceX. Starlink services have been restricted for military use, interrupting key operations and disrupting defenses against incoming drones. Zelensky noted that the satellite terminals cease functioning at speeds exceeding 161 kilometers per hour, despite possessing a capacity to operate at over 400 kilometers per hour. This limitation interferes with Ukrainian missile trajectories and defense interceptors targeting incoming Russian weaponry.

Elon Musk noted that Starlink cannot be utilized for offensive military actions because doing so would be inappropriate for a commercial enterprise. Meanwhile, Washington officials have rejected allegations that the White House orchestrated the slowdowns. Treasury Scott Bessent told NBC in an interview that it is imprudent for the Ukrainian leader to level such accusations against the administration.

Intelligence Sharing Restored Amid Energy Sanction Shifts

Despite these friction points, some channels of cooperation have recently reopened. Zelensky confirmed to NBC that Washington has resumed sharing intelligence data regarding incoming Russian ballistic missile strikes, a feed that was blocked for a three-day period, leaving Ukrainian cities more vulnerable to aerial assaults.

Photo: La Razón

Treasury officials defended the temporary license as a measure to analyze broader economic impacts.

Metric / Event Details Starlink Speed Threshold Capped operationally at 161 km/h for Ukrainian military use US Sanction Relief 60-day general license lifting certain penalties on Russian diesel US Midterm Elections Scheduled for November 3, 2026

Zelensky acknowledged the political climate surrounding the upcoming midterm elections on November 3. The Ukrainian leader expressed hope for a calmer diplomatic environment once the domestic ballot concludes. In his evening video address, Zelensky also highlighted defensive progress, reporting that Ukrainian troops have rejected Russian troops in Zaporiyia.

Frontline Gains and Intelligence Reopening

President Volodymyr Zelensky assured that he feels grateful for the resumption of intelligence sharing by the United States after a period in which the information deficit left Kyiv more vulnerable to Russian strikes. Estuvo bloqueado durante un tiempo. Y luego la parte estadounidense lo desbloqueó. Estamos muy agradecidos por ello. Ahora funciona, declared Zelensky in an interview on NBC, noting that Solo Estados Unidos dispone de esta información de inteligencia única para avisarnos cuando Rusia utiliza misiles balísticos. Y no la recibimos durante los ataques con misiles balísticos que se produjeron a lo largo de tres días.

Photo: El Mundo