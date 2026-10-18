Qualcomm secures two-dollar damages award in Arm trial

Qualcomm secured a partial legal victory against Arm in a Delaware federal court, winning a symbolic two-dollar damages award after an eight-person jury found Arm breached contract terms regarding software updates. However, the trial outcome leaves critical licensing disputes unresolved ahead of a decisive ruling by U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika.

The Bottom Line

The Verdict: An eight-person jury awarded Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) two dollars in damages, split evenly across two claims, while ruling in favor of Arm (NASDAQ: ARM) on four separate counts.

An eight-person jury awarded two dollars in damages, split evenly across two claims, while ruling in favor of on four separate counts. The Core Dispute: The litigation centers on whether Arm breached Architecture License Agreement (ALA) terms by withholding developer tools and interfering with Qualcomm’s commercial negotiations.

The litigation centers on whether Arm breached Architecture License Agreement (ALA) terms by withholding developer tools and interfering with Qualcomm’s commercial negotiations. The Pending Exposure: U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika must decide whether to suspend Qualcomm’s royalty payments for five years, a penalty with potential multi-million-dollar ramifications.

The Jury Split and the Symbolic Damages Award

The legal battle began when Qualcomm accused Arm of violating their Architecture License Agreement by withholding essential software patches and processor-checking tools. The chip designer also alleged that Arm intentionally undermined its business relationships by threatening to terminate its architecture license and leaking that notice to the media in October 2024. According to Qualcomm, those actions disrupted high-stakes contract talks with Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) and other clients, causing quantifiable financial harm. Tom’s Hardware first reported on the specifics of the trial proceedings.

During the trial, Arm denied any wrongdoing and argued that Qualcomm failed to prove significant financial losses. The company maintained that the litigation was an aggressive negotiation tactic designed to secure favorable licensing terms and avoid billions of dollars in royalties. Ultimately, the jury sided with Qualcomm on the software patch and developer tool obligations, finding that Arm breached those specific contract terms. Yet, the panel rejected multiple other breach-of-contract claims brought by Qualcomm.

On the interference claims involving Meta, the jury found that Arm had indeed acted unlawfully. Despite that finding, the panel awarded just one dollar for each of the two contested claims. Arm immediately framed the outcome as a vindication of its business practices.

The spokesperson added that the verdict confirms the company acted in good faith under its technology licensing agreements, despite Qualcomm pursuing an action aimed at stripping Arm of billions in license fees.

Claim Category Jury Finding Damages Awarded Software Patches & Developer Tools Partial win for Qualcomm Unspecified / Dismissed as a separate monetary line item Interference with Meta Negotiations Found unlawful (Arm interfered) one dollar each Additional Contract Breach Counts Four counts ruled in favor of Arm ruled in favor of Arm

Pending Judicial Decisions and Financial Stakes

While the monetary award remains negligible, the true financial exposure rests with U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika. The presiding judge must determine the legal remedies resulting from the contract breaches. Specifically, the court will evaluate whether Arm’s actions entitle Qualcomm to suspend its royalty payments for a five-year period. Such a suspension would strip Arm of hundreds of millions, if not billions, of dollars in anticipated revenue.

Delaware jury awards Qualcomm $2 in nominal damages, finds Arm breached license agreement

Furthermore, the court must decide whether Arm breached its obligation to negotiate future architecture license terms in good faith. Both legal questions carry economic consequences that dwarf the nominal two-dollar jury award. Legal analysts note that either corporate entity retains the right to appeal the eventual judicial remedies, setting the stage for prolonged appellate scrutiny in the federal circuit.

Strategic Shifts in Chip Architecture

Parallel to the courtroom battles, Arm has accelerated its transformation from a pure-play intellectual property provider into a direct competitor. The company recently announced plans to construct its first proprietary chipset, targeting high-growth segments in the artificial intelligence market. That pivot alters the competitive dynamics between Arm and its major licensees, introducing new structural tensions across the mobile and edge-computing supply chains.

As the legal teams await final orders from Judge Noreika, market participants continue to monitor how the resolution of these licensing terms will reshape valuation metrics and royalty structures across the semiconductor industry.