Great Falls Weather: Unseasonably Warm Week Ends with Cold Rain and Drop to 40s

A mid-October weekend in Great Falls is wrapping up with an overnight drop into the upper 30s before an unseasonably warm start to the week leads into a cold front later, KRTV reported.

The Bottom Line

Temperatures will peak 15 to 16 degrees above normal mid-week before a cold front hits Friday.

Precipitation is expected late Thursday night into Friday as the weather pattern shifts.

Weekend highs will drop to the low 40s, marking a 10-degree deficit compared to seasonal averages.

Temperature Swings and Mid-Week Warm Surges

Overnight conditions bring clear skies and a chilly drop into the upper 30s, with wind chills dipping to the mid-30s across Great Falls. Monday shifts into a milder pattern with partly cloudy skies and highs climbing into the upper 60s, which sits about 15 degrees above the seasonal average. Tuesday pulls back slightly to the upper 50s.

A warm surge mid-week pushes highs near 70 on Wednesday and Thursday. These figures run 15 to 16 degrees above normal for late October.

Late-Week Cold Front and Weekend Cool-Down

The extended forecast introduces a significant pattern change as rain arrives late Thursday night into Friday. This window holds the best chance for measurable precipitation before a cold front sweeps through the region.

The frontal passage drops Friday highs to around 50, aligning with normal seasonal levels. Behind that front, the weekend turns noticeably cooler. Highs reach only the low 40s, running about 10 degrees below average and closing out the unseasonably warm stretch.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.