Sharp and UCSD Health struggle to synchronize records

Sharp HealthCare and UC San Diego Health are struggling to synchronize electronic health records (EHR) at newly acquired North County facilities, leaving patients facing gaps in care. While major branding changes occurred on July 1, full digital integration between these systems and their North County partners remains years away.

Clinical Continuity and Digital Barriers

The core of the current challenge lies in the incompatibility of disparate medical record platforms. While both Sharp and UCSD utilize the Epic electronic medical record system, their North County partners—Tri-City Medical Center and Palomar Health—operate on a competing platform, Cerner. This digital divide prevents clinicians from immediately accessing a patient’s comprehensive medical history, including past procedures, medication lists, and allergy profiles.

This lack of interoperability—the ability of different information systems to exchange and use data—has forced some patients to bypass closer hospitals. Vista resident Jen Drury reported that because her husband’s medical history was unavailable at the Oceanside facility, the couple opted to travel further south to a familiar Sharp location to ensure safe, informed care. Sharp officials confirmed that a full “go live” date for the Epic conversion at Tri-City is not expected until the third quarter of fiscal 2028.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Record Disparity: Your medical history is not automatically visible to doctors just because a facility displays a new hospital logo.

Your medical history is not automatically visible to doctors just because a facility displays a new hospital logo. Interim Risks: Without a unified digital chart, providers may not have immediate access to your previous clinical data.

Without a unified digital chart, providers may not have immediate access to your previous clinical data. Emergency Protocol: During a medical emergency, continue to call 911 and go to the closest emergency department for care, regardless of network branding.

Integration Timelines and Operational Hurdles

The logistical complexity of merging healthcare networks extends beyond software. Patricia Maysent, chief executive officer of UC San Diego Health, acknowledged at a recent town hall that the transition is currently “clunky.” While the university health system has expanded its specialty services in cardiology and oncology into the Escondido and Poway areas, the migration of patient care from the Moores Cancer Center in La Jolla to new North County teams is not yet seamless.

Sharp is attempting to mitigate these gaps through interim solutions. Terri Couts, senior vice president and chief information and digital officer at Sharp, noted that the organization is focusing on immediate clinical processes and standardizing care delivery across all sites. Sharp stated they are developing ways to enhance access to patient records for providers at Tri-City ahead of the full Epic implementation. Furthermore, some patients have encountered service interruptions, such as MRI referrals to other providers, due to ongoing maintenance and upgrades to Tri-City’s MRI equipment.

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

If you are scheduled for a transfer of care, you should communicate with your medical providers regarding your care history. If you experience a sudden change in health status that is not an emergency, contact your established physician’s office to verify which facility can best access your records before seeking non-urgent care.

The integration of these systems is a long-term strategy intended to increase access to specialists, but the physical presence of a logo does not equate to a fully unified digital health record.