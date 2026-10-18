Home » News » Why Chick-fil-A Will Never Open on Sundays, According to its CEO

Chick-fil-A CEO Andrew Cathy confirmed during an October 2026 interview on NBC’s “Today” that the private fast-food chain will maintain its longstanding policy of remaining closed on Sundays, noting that leadership has never calculated potential lost revenue because the weekly closure remains central to the company’s corporate purpose and employee rest.

The Bottom Line

Six-Day Operations: Despite operating only six days a week, Chick-fil-A is known for being closed on Sundays, according to CEO Andrew Cathy.

Private Ownership Model: CEO Andrew Cathy stated that being a private, family-owned business allows the company to prioritize team member rest and religious heritage over maximizing single-day retail sales.

CEO Andrew Cathy stated that being a private, family-owned business allows the company to prioritize team member rest and religious heritage over maximizing single-day retail sales. Franchise Demand: The chain continues to see high interest from prospective operators, receiving approximately 150,000 franchise applications annually while reaching 2,863 total locations.

Sunday Closures and Corporate Heritage

The practice of keeping all restaurants dark on Sundays dates back to 1946, when founder S. Truett Cathy opened his initial restaurant. According to Andrew Cathy, who has served as CEO for five years, the founding generation instituted the break to give workers time for rest and religious observance. Speaking with “Today” co-anchor Craig Melvin, Cathy stated that he has never calculated the exact revenue forfeited by keeping store doors locked one day out of every seven.

“And that’s being truthfully honest with you. I never have because it’s never something that we’re entertaining. It’s just too important for us,” Cathy told NBC. As a privately held, family-owned enterprise, leadership retains the structural independence to implement policies that do not strictly target short-term sales maximization.

That spiritual anchor remains woven into corporate governance. As noted by the Christian Post, Cathy described the company’s foundational purpose as being in business to be a glorifier of God. That same corporate ethos previously drew intense public scrutiny, most notably in 2012 when then-CEO Dan Cathy publicly voiced opposition to same-sex marriage. Those remarks triggered widespread boycotts and political pushback, alongside disclosures of corporate donations to conservative Christian organizations.

Navigating Past Controversies and Public Scrutiny

During his appearance on “Today,” Cathy faced questions regarding the company’s past controversies and its official stance on equal rights, as reported by FOX 5 Atlanta. Rather than revisiting past policy debates, Cathy emphasized the brand’s focus on hospitality and customer service. “Everybody that’s willing to walk in the door, they’re welcome to come eat with us. We would love to give them a great-tasting sandwich and great hospitality,” he said.

Photo: FOX 5 Atlanta

The exchange drew mixed public reactions. While corporate policies currently prohibit employment discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity, public figures and online commentators split sharply over the CEO’s directness regarding the brand’s historical positions.

Despite past activist friction, the brand’s financial trajectory has continued upward. In 2012, when the marriage debate peaked, system-wide sales totaled roughly $4.6 billion. By 2019, that figure had climbed to nearly $11 billion, underscoring resilient consumer demand.

Financial Performance and Operational Metrics

The company’s unit economics demonstrate strong performance relative to publicly traded peers that operate seven days a week. In 2025, Chick-fil-A recorded an average annual sales volume of $9,161,239 per restaurant.

Photo: TODAY.com

Metric Chick-fil-A Data Contextual Details Total Locations (2025) 2,863 Includes 179 new franchises and company-operated outlets opened in 2025. Franchise Application Volume ~150,000 annually Highlights high brand demand.

Beyond store economics, supply chain and menu adjustments continue to evolve. While the core recipe for the chicken sandwich perfected in 1967 remains unchanged, customers can order Spicy Chick-fil-A Sauce, though availability will strictly adhere to the six-day operating calendar.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.