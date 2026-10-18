Shabana Mahmood Meets EU Commissioner to Discuss Security Databases After Brexit

UK Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood meets EU Home Affairs Magnus Brunner on Monday for high-level talks concerning migration, border management, and law enforcement cooperation.

Westminster Pressures Government on Post-Brexit Security

The high-stakes meetings follow recent political momentum regarding Britain’s post-Brexit security arrangement. Andy Burnham said he wanted to rejoin European law enforcement databases that the UK has been locked out of since Brexit.

Reclaiming Access to Eurodac and the SIS

High on the agenda for Monday’s discussions are proposals for the UK to regain access to selected police and security platforms. These include potential integration into Eurodac—the database that collects fingerprints, facial images of asylum seekers from the age of six, and security alerts for individuals linked to terrorism or serious crime.

Shabana Mahmood to meet EU internal affairs commissioner Magnus Brunner tomorrow to discuss migration, borders and counter terrorism. Comes just days after Burnham said he wants to get access to EU security databases after Brexit locked UK out https://t.co/JWWWvGn24n — https://x.com/lisaocarroll/status/2111888067011203280

Another major objective is securing participation in the Schengen Information System (SIS). The infrastructure records alerts on missing persons, stolen goods, vehicles and number plates, and fugitives crossing internal European borders, processing roughly 20 million daily searches.

Frontex Data Reveals a 43% Drop in Channel Crossings

The discussions arrive as official migration figures indicate a significant shift. Newly published Frontex data shows a 43% decline in small boat crossings.

Brunner Cites the Pact on Migration and Asylum

Magnus Brunner noted that the EU’s newly implemented Pact on Migration and Asylum—a framework of 10 pieces of legislation overhauling how the EU manages its borders, processes asylum applications and shares information among member states—is delivering results.

“We must stay on this course, including along all relevant migration routes, and the UK’s contribution is indispensable,” Brunner stated, pointing to broader regional drops in illegal border crossings.

MI5 Consultations and King’s College Address

Beyond bilateral talks with Mahmood, Brunner’s itinerary includes meetings with MI5 Director General Ken McCallum, a visit to the National Counter Terrorism Security Office, and consultations with senior officials from the UK’s child sexual abuse centre to coordinate cross-border investigative efforts.

Brunner is also scheduled to deliver a lecture at King’s College London, detailing the implementation of the EU’s migration pact and the changing priorities among key member states including Germany, Italy, and France. The Home Office has not commented.