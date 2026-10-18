JoAnne Skelly Details Fall Yard Maintenance and Leaf Removal

In a column, JoAnne Skelly, an Associate Professor and Extension Educator, Emerita with the University of Nevada Cooperative Extension, details the relentless seasonal routine of managing falling leaves. Writing about the persistent “yellow storm” dropped by trees, Skelly examines the physical challenges of yard maintenance, the mechanics of leaf removal, and the long-term utility of turning organic garden waste into rich leaf mold.

Managing the Yellow Storm

The daily effort to stay ahead of accumulating leaves requires continuous sweeping, mowing, and blowing to prevent organic matter from smothering residential lawns. Skelly notes that while a large riding mower equipped with a three-bag collection system handles open turf efficiently, navigating tight spaces around shrubs and flower beds remains difficult. Regular cleanups near patio flower beds happen frequently during the season, but remaining beds must wait for landscape crews until the cottonwoods shed their final leaves.

Physical stamina dictates the pace of the work. Skelly points out that while manual raking remains an enjoyable task for long stretches, gathering and transporting the accumulated piles causes significant physical fatigue the following day. The primary physical bottleneck involves moving heavy heaps rather than the raking motion itself.

Transforming Garden Waste Into Rich Leaf Mold

Disposing of large volumes of collected foliage presents a logistical hurdle for homeowners who avoid plastic bags. Skelly describes utilizing an old, fenced-in garden measuring approximately 12 feet by 20 feet as a dedicated composting site. Over the years, shade and root activity transformed the enclosed plot into a reservoir of high-quality leaf mold.

Transporting the material uphill to the composting site requires a specific mechanical workaround. Using a large garden cart lined with an old king-size sheet makes unloading manageable. Instead of pushing a heavy, full cart up an incline, gardeners can lift the corners of the sheet to carry the leaves directly to the top of the pile.

Proper Techniques for Safe Autumn Yard Work

Preventing injury during intensive yard cleanup requires deliberate ergonomic adjustments. Skelly recommends using a dual-rake technique—a large plastic rake underneath paired with a lightweight metal rake on top—to lift dense piles into transport carts. Gardeners must bend their knees, engage their core muscles, and pivot their entire feet toward the cart rather than twisting at the waist, a common movement that frequently triggers lower back pain regardless of age.