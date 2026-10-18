Rising Oil Prices Could Push Gas Prices Higher – ACG AAA Newsroom

Florida motorists are facing renewed financial pressure at the fuel pump following a sharp 10% jump in U.S. crude oil prices last week, which pushed global crude benchmarks back above $100 a barrel, according to data from ACG AAA Newsroom.

Crude Surge Drives Up Pump Prices

The national average for regular unleaded gasoline stood at $4.299 on Sunday, compared to $4.309 the previous day and $3.359 a week ago, according to AAA figures. Florida saw its state average reach $4.11 per gallon on Sunday. While that figure is down 22 cents from a month ago, it sits $1.19 higher than year-ago levels, leaving drivers paying roughly $62 to fill a standard 15-gallon tank—an increase of $18 compared to this time last year.

Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA – The Auto Club Group, pointed directly to the commodity markets. “Oil prices went back above $100 a barrel last week, which could trigger another round of rising prices at the pump this week,” Jenkins stated. U.S. crude climbed from $91.85 per barrel the previous week to $101.41 per barrel on Friday. Energy analysts estimate that every $10 increase in crude oil translates directly to a 25-cent hike for retail consumers at the pump.

Geopolitical Pressures and Supply Constraints

The sudden upward trajectory in oil markets stems from mounting anxieties over global supply chains. Escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East disrupted vital oil shipments moving through the Strait of Hormuz, while renewed military strikes targeted Russian energy infrastructure, threatening export volumes. Simultaneously, a sharp contraction in U.S. crude inventories compounded the upward pressure on global pricing.

Regional variations across Florida remain stark. Motorists in West Palm Beach confronted the highest metro average in the state at $4.27 per gallon, closely followed by Naples at $4.23 and Gainesville at $4.20. Conversely, the least expensive fuel was found in the Florida Panhandle, where Pensacola recorded an average of $3.90, Panama City registered $3.91, and Crestview-Fort Walton Beach averaged $3.96.

Region / Period Current Average Week Ago Month Ago Year Ago National $4.299 $3.359 $4.469 $3.041 Florida $4.108 $4.088 $4.333 $2.921 Georgia $3.739 $3.814 $4.096 $2.824

Consumer Strategies Amid Volatility

With retail prices fluctuating, auto clubs are advising drivers to utilize comparison tools through mobile applications, combine multiple errands into single trips to conserve fuel, maintain proper tire pressure, and avoid aggressive driving habits like speeding. Motorists are also encouraged to leverage fuel rewards programs and check for lower cash prices at participating stations where available.

AAA updates its retail fuel price averages daily by surveying up to 130,000 filling stations nationwide through credit card transaction feeds and direct partnerships with the Oil Price Information Service and Wright Express.