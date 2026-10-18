Bajo Su Control Movie Review: Power Dynamics and Thriller Elements

Fran Torres directs Bajo Su Control (originally titled La jefa), a 109-minute drama and thriller exploring power hierarchies through a pregnant fashion intern and her employer who offers to adopt the unborn child in exchange for seclusion and financial support.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Power imbalances in professional environments can create severe psychological coercion, impairing an individual’s capacity to freely decline terms.

High-stakes dependency—such as relying on an employer for housing and income—elevates chronic stress markers.

Isolation tactics, such as removing communication devices and enforcing strict spatial boundaries, are clinical red flags for coercive control.

Power Dynamics and Hierarchy in the Fashion Industry

Bajo Su Control strips away the expected gloss of the fashion sector to focus entirely on institutional leverage. Young employee Sofía, an Argentine immigrant living in Madrid, faces an unplanned pregnancy that threatens her nascent career. Her employer, Beatriz, steps in with what appears to be a solution: a substantial financial sum and an adoption agreement. However, the transaction requires Sofía to live in a remote country house where her pregnancy remains entirely hidden from public view.

The film deliberately evokes comparisons to workplace dramas like The Devil Wears Prada, but director Fran Torres adopts a colder, clinical distance. Aitana Sánchez-Gijón portrays Beatriz with calm authority, utilizing polite cadence as a functional tool of command. Cumelén Sanz plays Sofía, carrying the weight of an untenable choice through physical restraint and reactive performance rather than expositional dialogue.

Surveillance and Isolation as Psychological Control

As the narrative progresses within the isolated estate, the psychological architecture of the agreement tightens. Sofía uncovers hidden security cameras inside the residence. Beatriz reassures her by disabling the indoor feeds while leaving the exterior cameras active under the guise of protection. Additional control mechanisms accumulate quietly: a missing telephone, a demanding physical exercise regime, a specialized canine companion, and the sudden disappearance of domestic staff.

Supporting characters reinforce this atmosphere of institutionalized detachment. Pedro Casablanc appears as Julio, a lawyer, and Vanesa Rasero plays Cristina, Beatriz’s private physician. Their clinical professionalism renders a deeply ethically ambiguous arrangement orderly and bureaucratic, heightening the underlying unease.

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

Chronic high-stress environments characterized by surveillance and restricted communication can precipitate severe anxiety disorders, clinical depression, and trauma responses requiring professional psychiatric intervention.

Thematic Scope and Pacing Constraints

Despite strong lead performances, the film’s pacing loosens precisely where narrative tension should intensify. The central acts dwell in the domestic stillness of the estate, reducing potential threats to a passive waiting period. Furthermore, the screenplay attempts to encompass multiple systemic issues—immigration, economic exploitation, and surrogacy—within its runtime. Elements involving Sofía’s immigrant status and precarious dependency remain underexplored, treated as peripheral notes rather than central pressures.

Ultimately, the core premise succeeds in maintaining moral ambiguity. Beatriz avoids cartoonish villainy, presenting her initial offer with a veneer of absolute rationality. It is this calculated reasonableness that makes the central arrangement unsettling, demonstrating how power operates most effectively when it masquerades as benevolence.

References

The Movie Database (TMDB)