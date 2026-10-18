Bristol Crown Court Sentences Four Afghans to Prison

Sentencing and Conviction at the Bristol Crown Court

Four Afghan nationals were sentenced to a combined total of 36 years in prison and youth detention following the aggravated sexual assault of a 17-year-old girl in Bristol. The verdict, delivered by Michael Cullum at the Bristol Crown Court, closes a legal chapter on an attack that began in November 2025 and culminated in a June 2026 guilty verdict by a jury.

The convicted men—Mehrab Safi, Salman Habibkheil, Awal Ahmadzai, and an unnamed juvenile offender—initially denied all charges, maintaining that the sexual acts were consensual. The court rejected these claims after evidence proved the victim had been targeted, isolated, and incapacitated with alcohol.

From Christmas Shopping in Bristol to St. Werburghs Apartment

The sequence of events began on November 25, 2025, when the 17-year-old victim and a friend traveled to Bristol for Christmas shopping. They encountered 21-year-old Mehrab Safi, who attempted to lure them to his apartment in the St. Werburghs district by offering drugs and mobile phone charging facilities. The girls initially refused and returned home.

⚠️ Four Afghan nationals are on trial at Bristol Crown court accused of r-ping a teenage school girl last year.The court heard Mehrab Safi, 21, Awal Ahmadzai and Salman Habibkheil, both 19, and a 16YO boy repeatedly r-ped and abused the girl over several hours, after she was… pic.twitter.com/SdmSTawHEB — https://x.com/Wommando/status/2064614807588798570

Safi persisted, maintaining contact via Snapchat and demanding intimate photographs. On November 30, he arranged for a taxi—coordinated with 19-year-old Salman Habibkheil—to pick the victim up from her home in Somerset and bring her back to Bristol.

Inside Safi’s apartment, where Habibkheil, Awal Ahmadzai, and a 17-year-old male were waiting, the victim was supplied with alcohol and cigarettes to systematically lower her resistance. Judge Cullum noted that the perpetrators exploited the vulnerable teenager, who was stranded in an unfamiliar city.

Five Sexual Assaults in a Single Night

Over the course of several hours, the victim was subjected to five separate rapes, alongside an additional sexual assault perpetrated by Ahmadzai. Police officers ultimately located the teenager inside Safi’s apartment after her mother reported her missing. The youngest perpetrator was arrested directly at the scene.

Judge Cullum described the victim’s physical and psychological state after the repeated assaults as broken beyond resistance . Detective Chief Inspector Matt Cable, the lead investigator on the case, characterized the crimes as extraordinarily severe, noting that the men exploited a young girl’s vulnerability for their own sexual gratification without regard for long-term consequences.

The Refrigerated Truck Escape and Subsequent Capture

Following the assaults, the three adult perpetrators fled Birmingham and London before hiding in the cargo hold of a refrigerated truck to cross into France. During the journey, the men filmed themselves laughing and displaying no remorse. French authorities intercepted the group shortly after their arrival and transferred them to British custody.

Examinations of seized mobile phones revealed that Habibkheil and Ahmadzai had searched for news coverage regarding the crime and researched legal penalties for severe sexual offenses. Despite these efforts, their evasion lasted only days.

Final Prison Terms and Ongoing Psychological Impact

On October 6, 2026, Judge Cullum handed down the sentences. Mehrab Safi received 15 years in prison for two counts of rape and arranging travel for sexual exploitation. Salman Habibkheil and Awal Ahmadzai were each sentenced to nine years in youth detention for rape and related charges. The fourth defendant, a minor whose identity remains suppressed due to his age, received a three-year youth detention sentence.

The victim’s impact statement, read aloud during the sentencing hearing, detailed how her plans to attend college and work in childcare were derailed by severe anxiety. Her mother reported that the teenager has lost all trust in strangers and has not returned to Bristol since the attack.

Legal proceedings have concluded regarding the guilt of the four defendants, though questions regarding the potential deportation of Ahmadzai following his sentence remain officially unresolved by the courts.