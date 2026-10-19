Chien et Chat premieres on TF1 this Sunday October 18

Reem Kherici’s comedy Chien & chat makes its television premiere on TF1 this Sunday, October 18, at 21h10, two years after its theatrical run. Backed by a €21 million production budget, the film follows a social media star cat named Diva and a dog named Chihi—voiced by Inès Reg and Artus—as they navigate a cross-continental journey from Montreal to New York to find their owners.

Production Realities and Animation Costs

The film required a robust €21 million budget to execute its complex visual effects and live-action coordination.

Director Reem Kherici spent seven years bringing the project to life, utilizing pre-drawn 3D animation to precisely time character dialogue.

Voice actors Inès Reg and Artus recorded their lines twice: first to establish timing for the animators, and again after animation completion to refine their performances.

The Seven-Year Path to the Screen

For director Reem Kherici, whose previous work includes Paris à tout prix and Jour J, Chien & chat represents the realization of a childhood ambition. The filmmaker dedicated seven years of her life to the project, noting during its theatrical release that making animals speak on film was a lifelong dream.

That ambition came with considerable logistical hurdles. Rather than working with live animals, Kherici opted for 3D animation to secure greater comedic freedom. However, synchronizing live-action footage with computer-generated characters demanded a meticulous production structure.

Budgetary Demands of 3D Integration

Achieving seamless interaction between real-world sets and virtual animals required substantial financial backing. BFMTV revealed that the production secured a €21 million budget to handle these technical complexities.

To avoid cutting scenes prematurely or misjudging screen time, the production team mapped out every animal sequence in advance. Kherici explained that the studio drew entire animated sequences beforehand to establish exact durations. Actors Inès Reg and Artus completed their voice work in two distinct phases to match these visual parameters, returning to the studio only after the primary animation pass was finished.

Production Element Detail Director Reem Kherici Budget €21 million Voice Talent Inès Reg and Artus Television Premiere Date Sunday, October 18, at 21h10 on TF1

Broadcast Context on French Television

The Sunday night broadcast places Chien & chat in a competitive landscape for family-friendly viewing. The film arrives on TF1 alongside complementary programming choices across the French television network, including the broadcast of Babysitting by the “bande à Fifi” on a competing TNT channel. Kherici maintained close ties with this comedic circle during production, emphasizing that working on such a project without Philippe at the casting was out of the question.