Dosquebradas Updates POT to Aid Post-Earthquake Recovery

Dosquebradas is advancing an exceptional overhaul of its Land Use Plan, known locally as the POT, to direct post-disaster reconstruction following an August earthquake through four strategic urban fronts overseen by the municipal Secretariat of Planning.

The Bottom Line

Regulatory Framework: The municipality is utilizing the exceptional revision timeline provided by Legislative Decree 1422 of 2026 to restructure its zoning and housing strategies.

The municipality is utilizing the exceptional revision timeline provided by Legislative Decree 1422 of 2026 to restructure its zoning and housing strategies. Displacement Scale: Municipal registries account for 8,116 affected families and 17,742 registered individuals, alongside 609 completely destroyed homes and 4,179 uninhabitable structures.

Municipal registries account for 8,116 affected families and 17,742 registered individuals, alongside 609 completely destroyed homes and 4,179 uninhabitable structures. Strategic Fronts: Planning officials are executing a four-pronged approach centered on secure land incorporation, heightened building density, urban renewal, and joint settlement regularization.

Restructuring the Territorial Plan After the August Seismic Event

Rebuilding Dosquebradas requires far more than repairing damaged masonry. It demands a total rewrite of how the municipality manages growth, residential safety, and infrastructure following the major earthquake that struck on August 10, 2026.

The municipal administration initially opened an exceptional adjustment to its Land Use Plan on July 15, 2026, building upon the framework adopted under Agreement 007 of 2024. That early effort incorporated technical observations from local curatorial offices and the Colombian Construction Chamber, known as Camacol. But the August disaster rendered that scope obsolete, forcing planners to pivot the entire regulatory machinery toward emergency recovery.

Since September 28, the Secretariat of Planning has updated its territorial diagnostics using the legal mechanisms established under Legislative Decree 1422 of 2026. This decree grants local authorities a four-year window to implement exceptional modifications to their territorial plans, opening pathways for secure land allocation and streamlined housing recovery.

Four Fronts Guiding the Municipal Recovery Strategy

The technical roadmap relies on four distinct operational pillars designed to tackle the housing deficit while securing long-term urban resilience. Lina Marcela Mondragón Ríos, secretary of planning for Dosquebradas, outlined these priorities during a presentation to the Municipal Council.

Estamos trabajando en cuatro líneas fundamentales, Mondragón Ríos explained to municipal lawmakers, detailing how the city intends to manage the crisis. La primera es la incorporación de suelo seguro y con disponibilidad de servicios públicos para atender las necesidades de vivienda de las familias afectadas. La segunda es la edificabilidad adicional, que permitirá estudiar un mayor aprovechamiento en los lugares donde deban reconstruirse edificaciones. La tercera corresponde a la renovación urbana, y la cuarta es la legalización conjunta de asentamientos, que permitirá abordar varios barrios afectados mediante un solo procedimiento. Todo este trabajo busca que la reconstrucción responda a las necesidades reales del territorio y se desarrolle bajo condiciones de seguridad.

These four vectors are supported directly by the Ministry of Housing, City and Territory. Municipal planners participated in a regional ministry workshop on October 6 and subsequently filed three formal legal consultations to clear regulatory bottlenecks for the reconstruction effort.

Damage Category Recorded Figure Operational Impact Registered Individuals 17,742 Total population accounted for in the Unified Registry of Disaster Victims (RUD). Affected Families 8,116 Primary household units currently requiring alternative housing or structural repairs. Uninhabitable Dwellings 4,179 Structures requiring extensive reinforcement, rebuilding, or complete demolition. Destroyed Homes 609 Properties requiring total reconstruction on new or secured land parcels.

Consolidating Technical Data and Institutional Articulation

Behind the legislative adjustments lies a massive data collection and mapping challenge. The Secretariat of Planning is developing a specialized geographic viewer to aggregate spatial data regarding earthquake damages across neighborhoods and rural sectors.

This technical foundation must absorb not only the current registry of 8,116 families within the Unified Registry of Disaster Victims, but also a backlog of over 3,000 additional families still awaiting integration into the assessment database. Addressing this shortfall requires identifying land parcels that feature guaranteed utility connections and structural stability before any permanent housing construction begins.

As the administration refines its diagnostics and coordinates with national authorities, the final package of proposals must return to the Municipal Council for formal adoption within the legal boundaries set by national emergency decrees. The central question remains how quickly these regulatory modifications can transition from planning documents into habitable foundations for thousands of displaced residents.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.