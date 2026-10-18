EU Removes Panama From Tax Haven Blacklist After Transparency Reforms

Panama has officially exited the European Union’s tax haven blacklist, marking a significant policy shift exactly a decade after the global fallout of the Panama Papers leak, icij.org reported.

Policy Shifts and Transparency Reforms

EU Finance Ministers finalized the update last week, removing Panama from the bloc’s list of non-cooperative jurisdictions for tax purposes. The decision acknowledges sweeping corporate and tax transparency reforms implemented by a nation long synonymous with offshore financial secrecy.

That reputation crystallized ten years ago during the Panama Papers investigation. Spearheaded by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists and the German newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung, that inquiry combed through 11.5 million financial and legal records. The reporting revealed how a single Panama-based law firm registered 214,000 shell companies across more than 200 countries, providing a mechanism for individuals and corporations to obscure wealth and transactions.

EU Finance Ministers acted on the assessment that Panama has now fulfilled necessary international benchmarks.

Addressing Global Standards

The journey off the blacklist required systemic legislative adjustments. Luis Moreno, an economist with the Global Alliance for Tax Justice and International Taxation Director at Latindadd, outlined the catalyst for the change.

The Panama Papers revelations exposed weaknesses in the global financial system, with a particular focus on Panama and the lax regulations regarding transparency that were in place there at the time.

Following those revelations, Panama systematically adopted regulatory recommendations issued by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development regarding tax transparency. Moreno noted that compliance with these benchmarks directly drove the European Union’s recent decision to remove the country from the non-cooperative jurisdictions list.